Adult asthma subtypes increase susceptibility to influenza and can cause dangerous influenza mutations. Animal studies led by the University of Queensland have shown that the non-allergic symptom, posigranulosite asthma (PGA), causes the influenza virus to propagate more often in patients. UQPhD candidate Katina Hulme said this was due to the suppression of the immune system by asthma. “We were the first to flip this over during the 2009 swine flu pandemic,” Hulme said. “Asthma has been identified as the most common underlying disease in individuals hospitalized for influenza, and these individuals were at increased risk of admission to the ICU. “Our lab studies show that when non-allergic asthma (PGA) suppresses the immune response to influenza and the immune system is compromised, the virus remains unchecked and can replicate more than healthy people. understood. “And because influenza isn’t very good at proofreading its genetic code when it replicates, it makes a lot of mistakes, and more replication increases the chances of mutations appearing. To conduct the study, the researchers used a mouse model of asthma with the influenza virus. From there, computer-driven analysis of the viral genome was used to identify mutations that appeared only in the asthma group. Dr. Kirsty Short of UQ said these tests were preliminary and performed in animals, but the results may reflect a wider range of human phenomena. “Our research has produced clear findings that are in good agreement with what we know about the suppressed immune response and the emergence of influenza virus variants,” Dr. Short said. “This is particularly relevant in the context of COVID-19, suggesting that long-term infections in immunocompromised patients have resulted in so-called UK mutants. “In this study, it is interesting to be able to access clinical asthma samples to confirm experimental findings. “Our study provides first evidence that asthma can affect the evolution of the influenza virus and, if infection allows, more pathogenic strains may emerge in the community. I will. “Therefore, it is very important to remember that the host-virus interaction is bidirectional and that host comorbidities can affect the evolution of the influenza virus.”

