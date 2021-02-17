Last week, WHO said new global Covid cases fell by 16%.Coronavirus





The number of new Covid cases reported worldwide fell 16% last week to 2.7 million. World Health Organization Said. The number of new deaths reported also fell by 10% over the same period to 81,000, with WHO on Tuesday night. Weekly epidemiological updates, Use numbers up to Sunday. Five of the world’s six WHO regions reported double-digit reductions in new cases, with only the eastern Mediterranean showing a 7% increase. New cases fell by 20% in Africa and the Western Pacific, 18% in Europe, 16% in the Americas and 13% in Southeast Asia last week. According to the report, the total number of cases in the world is approaching 110 million. Johns Hopkins University TrackerSince the start of the pandemic, 2,418,416 deaths have been recorded. WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the number of new cases has fallen by almost half from more than 5 million in the week of January 4, and has fallen for the fifth straight week. “This shows that simple public health measures work even in the presence of variants,” Tedros said. “The important thing now is how to respond to this trend. The fire isn’t extinguished, but we’ve reduced the size. If you stop fighting it on either side, it will roar and come back. Probably. “ Not so good news, but the first detected coronavirus variant of concern in the UK was reported in 94 countries in the week leading up to Monday, epidemiological updates said an increase in 8 countries. .. Local infections of the subspecies have been reported in at least 47 countries, in contrast to imported cases. The first subspecies found in South Africa were recorded in 46 countries, increased by two, with regional infections in at least 12 of them. So-called Brazilian variants were detected in 21 countries, increased by 6 countries, and local infections occurred in at least 2 countries. Meanwhile, the Covax facility, a global Covid-19 vaccine procurement and distribution effort aimed at making doses accessible to poor countries, will be the first delivery after WHO approves AstraZeneca injections. Said that the final shipping list will be published next week. On Monday, WHO marked approval for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured at its factories in India and South Korea. This means that it can now be shipped via Covax, giving many countries the first Covid-19 shots.

