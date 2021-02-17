Coronavirus case falls into Orange County and Red Tier is visible





Orange County, CA — On Tuesday, Orange County’s coronavirus positive rate improved enough to qualify for Red Tier in state guidelines, but the county graduated from the most restrictive purple tier. Not yet meet all the indicators needed to do this.

On Tuesday, 658 new cases of coronavirus were reported, and an additional 40 inhabitants died of the coronavirus. A total of 243,163 people were infected with the coronavirus, of which 3,617 died. The numbers released on Tuesday did not include Monday’s presidential birthday vacation renewal.

In Orange County, hospitalizations have decreased, and Sunday’s 790 to 748 patients have decreased. A total of 235 residents remained in the intensive care unit on Tuesday. According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, the county has 15.3% of ICU beds and 56% of ventilators.

Of the 40 deaths reported on Tuesday, two were residents of skilled long-term care facilities and five were residents of life support facilities, a total of 902 and 406, respectively. .. Death reports are staggered because they come from a variety of sources and are not always immediately recorded.

However, January exceeded 1,000 on weekends. The death toll in January was 1,040 so far, surpassing the previous December record of 859 deaths. According to figures, more than half of the people who died in the county died between December and January since the first Orange County resident died of the coronavirus on March 19, 2020.

So far, a total of 26 people have died of the coronavirus in February. January holds the bitter honor of the worst two days of the pandemic in Orange County. On January 5, 63 people died. The second deadly day was January 3, which killed 61 people. Adjusted daily case rates per 100,000 people in the county dropped from 29.7 last week to 20.7 on Tuesday, with a 7-day average 7-day delay Test positive rate dropped from 9.4% to 7.8% And meet the criteria for the red layer. The county’s health quartile positive rate, which measures cases in poorer areas due to the county’s influence, dropped from 12.4% last week to 10.7%. On Wednesday, authorities are debuting their third COVID-19 vaccination point at Santa Ana College in Santa Ana to fight a small number of vaccinated Latin residents in Orange County. to date, 14,718 Latin Americans over 65 According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, they have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once. New initiative by Supervisor Andrew Do, Chairman of the Orange County Supervisory Board, and Vice-Chairman Doug Chaffee will be a starting point for addressing barriers that prevent people from accessing tests and vaccines. “As a continuation of the Board’s Latin Health Disparity Initiative, which began in June 2020, the Board is proud to announce the opening of the COVID-19 Vaccine POD Site at Santa Ana University,” Do said. Stated. “Facing barriers that can impede people’s access to testing and vaccines, especially in an unfair community, is why we came up with the Latin American Health Disparity Initiative very early in the pandemic. The university site is a concrete example of the county. A supervisory board focusing on the fairness of vaccine distribution. “ Santa Ana and Anaheim are the most infected with COVID-19 in Orange County. “It’s right that there is a POD location here in the city and it’s easily accessible to residents,” says Do. This new third POD site will help support continuous and consistent distribution of the first dose when inventory is received. Santa Ana College’s POD operates five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm. Supervisor Doug ChafyThe Vice President of the Orange County Supervisory Board spoke about the need among Santa Ana residents. “We continue to communicate with residents who are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Chaffee. “We encourage patience when working to improve infrastructure and communication in distributing a limited supply of vaccines to eligible individuals.” Since the opening of the first and second Super POD sites at Disneyland Resort and Soka University, approximately 37,860 and 21,807 vaccines have been distributed to eligible Orange County residents and those working in Orange County, respectively. New POD sites and opportunities will be opened depending on the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the county. Additional POD sites, including the Super POD site, will be opened in a step-by-step approach to ensure access to residents of all county areas. “We are honored and grateful to have been selected as the POD for Orange County to serve the central region that was hit hard by this pandemic,” said Rancho Santiago Community College District. Prime Minister Malvin Martinez.. “RSCCD continues to offer free tests at both Santa Ana College and Santiago Canyon College, and is committed to preventing and limiting the spread of the new coronavirus. Through this partnership, we will be working to distribute vaccinations. We can provide the same level of effort. The surrounding community that helps maintain a safe environment while fulfilling our mission of providing quality education. ” Latin American Health Inequalities Initiative Of the county Beginning of Latin American health inequalitiesThe Orange County Healthcare Agency was launched by Supervisor Do and Supervisor Doug Chaffee last June to vaccinate qualified residents with serious needs by vaccines near the adversely affected zip code. We have set up an inoculation site. The county, with the support of Latino Health Access and other community health clinics in the region, provides direct access to vaccines for pandemic-affected communities. Earlier this month, Cal Optima’s board of directors COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Pilot ProgramIt was first introduced by Chair Do and Vice-Chair Chaffee to improve direct access to vaccination for CalOptima members who live in communities most hit by the pandemic. In the coming weeks, CalOptima and the Health Network will encourage older people to get vaccines through the Health Network and clinics. CalOptima and HCA also develop vaccine-related information in a linguistically and culturally appropriate manner. Vaccinations dispensed with County Super POD are currently available to residents of Orange County and all levels working in Orange County who are eligible for Phase 1A. Eligible individuals with reservations must present qualification identification and proof at the Super POD site to receive the vaccine. Visit the OC Healthcare Agency to see a list of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine. ochealthinfo.com/phased-approach-vaccine-distribution.. City News Service contributed to this report.

