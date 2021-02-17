Health
MDH will update quarantine guidelines for cases that occur in the United States among vaccinated patients
“It is very rare to get re-infected within 90 days of the initial infection,” said Georgeou. “It suggests that antibodies made by someone’s immune system against the infection are effective for at least 90 days.”
According to the CDC, it is still unclear whether people who have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine can spread the virus to others.
“Even if people are vaccinated, if they are exposed to COVID, they can infect others in the absence of quarantine, which is a calculated risk on the part of the CDC,” said Dr. Georgeou. I will. “We know that people with COVID symptoms are more likely to get infected than people who are asymptomatic. Therefore, there must be a standard and asymptomatic. This is always the case. It is also part of the criteria for wearing a mask. I think the CDC balances the strengths and weaknesses of quarantine difficulties and takes these other facts into account. “
The CDC encourages vaccinated people to still wear masks and social distance.
In Oregon on Friday, health officials reported that four people were infected with COVID at least 14 days after receiving the second vaccination. The Oregon Department of Health said each person was asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.
An OHA spokesperson told 5EYEWITNESS NEWS, “We are working with local and federal public health partners to investigate these cases and identify their causes. Genome sequencing is underway and this week We expect results to come out in. Four cases were associated with a mass care setup. “
I asked Dr. Georgeu about the incident.
“It tells us that no vaccine is 100% effective,” she said. “What we need to know is the total number of people vaccinated for being four in Oregon. What is the denominator? That’s what you need to know here.”
The Pfizer vaccine is about 95% effective, while the Moderna vaccine is about 94% effective.
A CDC spokesperson said in 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS: So we expect this to happen. “
Pfizer said the day before the vaccine was approved in December, data on the effectiveness of the vaccine against asymptomatic epidemics will be collected within the next few months.
“We don’t know the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing asymptomatic COVID,” she said. “From a practical point of view, it was easy to report to people and take the test when they had symptoms of COVID because of the speed required to complete these tests. It was very difficult. It was very expensive and time consuming. Just testing all 40,000 people regularly and randomly, with or without symptoms, would be much longer. “
She said it’s important to stay vigilant, even when cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the decline in Minnesota.
“What I expect the CDC to happen in March and April is that we’re going to surge again, so we hope we continue to decline and the baseline will be as low as possible. “I will,” she said. “This is because this British variant is spread all over the country. It’s already in 40 states, with well over 1,000 cases, and we know it doubles every 10 days.”
Although data on these mutants are limited, according to Dr. Georgiou, studies suggest that current vaccines are equally effective against British mutants. However, the South African and Brazilian variants contain additional mutations and may be less effective against these variants.
