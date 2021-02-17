Vic Needs to Learn From Lockdown 3.0: Business | Manning River Times





News, nationwide Shaking from the third blockade of COVID-19, the Victorian business community is demanding more clarity about the possibility of a future shutdown as the state government creates a support package. Victorian retail stores and hospitality facilities can be reopened on Thursday, and Prime Minister Daniel Andreuse has announced that the five-day “circuit breaker” will end on time. Welcome news for traders, but the National Employers Association is wondering if closures are needed to curb the outbreak of Holiday Inn Quarantine Hotels in Melbourne. “It’s clear that testing and tracking is the key to resolving this potential outbreak, not a risk-disproportionate blockade,” said Tim Piper, Victorian head of the Eye Group, Wednesday. “We need to learn from this blockade and adjust our response accordingly, which means we will immediately revisit the quarantine of best practices across the country and not start it.” Sudden closure Is estimated to have caused more than $ 2.3 billion in losses to the state economy due to losses or postponements of household spending, Ai Group said. Paul Guerra, CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce, admitted that the state’s third blockade in 12 months “lost business confidence.” “If the state government gives us a clearer picture of how the decision to enter the blockade will be made, we can get it back,” he said. “What are the motivations, what are the guidelines? We need to put the economy first and find ways to manage borders that do not compromise the economy and livelihoods,” Andrews said. We have reiterated that support packages for are underway, but we have not yet provided a timeline on when those funds will flow. “We will ensure that we receive payments and other assistance as quickly as possible,” the Prime Minister told reporters Wednesday. “Premier needs to announce a support package now,” said opposition leader Mike O’Brien. “Companies are heading to the wall,” he told reporters. “Some companies have rushed into this blockade and will not open the door again.” Australian small business and family-owned ombudsman Kate Kernel said in the vaults of flower shops and restaurants prior to Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year celebrations. He said it was packed with supplies. “Many restaurants were full throughout the weekend and weren’t given time to cancel the delivery of additional supplies,” she said. “For this reason, the Victoria State Government must immediately announce a compensation package for SMEs affected by the loss of inventories of fresh food and flowers.” Compensation is for business operations, such as staff wages and rent. All other related costs should also be covered. “Greens in Victoria wants to extend compensation to the casuals of thousands of people who missed a major weekend of work.” We often rely on them to put food on the table. They You shouldn’t have a hard time putting food on their tables. ”Greens Rep. Tim Reed was asked to answer by the Victorian Parliament, and Treasury Secretary Tim Pallas continued to work for workers as well as businesses. He said he recognized the need for support. “But, of course, we won’t announce at this stage,” he said during the question time.Australia related press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e32bc443-0c9b-4824-8d57-9209c8072d4a.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

