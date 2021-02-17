Are condos more vulnerable to COVID-19 variants?Doctors Answer Coronavirus Questions-Nationwide

The first COVID-19 variant discovered in the UK All 10 states In Canada, Canadians were wondering if this would lead to a third wave of the virus.

“It’s deep in our hearts and it’s possible,” said infectious disease doctor Dr. SMON Chakrabarti in a recent segment. Morning show.

“That’s why I think it’s important to monitor the situation carefully.”

He says waves as big as the first or second are not sSomething inevitable, the country can see swells in some cases. But that doesn’t mean that the future wave will be worse than the previous one.

“It’s important to have a tool that can be pivoted when you need an emergency break, but even with variations, I don’t think you’re always looking at something as big as the third wave.”

Chakrabarti adds to keep up with vaccinations, public health protocols are essential and can work to stop the spread despite variants.



“Overall, we should focus on what’s already happening here at high risk, such as vaccination of long-term care hospitals and the Canadian Armed Forces,” he said.

AstraZeneca vaccine Approved and listed According to the World Health Organization for Emergency Use, there are questions about its effectiveness and what this means for future shipments to Canada.

Global news Previously reported Health Canada has not yet made a decision on the vaccine, but it is in the “final stage” to consider it.

According to Chakrabarti, AstraZeneca was not 100% effective in reducing symptomatological illness, but it was effective in reducing the severity of the illness and the number of people hospitalized or died.

“I think it works very well with variants, and if there’s something that prevents hospitalization, it’s a break from the pandemic,” he said.

After a month of calm Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine dosage, Public Health Agency of Canada To tell More than 400,000 doses are expected this week. According to Chakra Balti, that would be “great” for Canadians.

“We are now starting a big wave of vaccines every week and it will increase more and more. More vaccines will come in,” said Chakrabarti. “I’m excited about this.”

On weekends, a condo tower in Mississauga, Ontario. Reported 5 cases of the first variant detected in South AfricaAs a result, all residents are required to take the test.

When it comes to people living in condominiums, Chakrabalti says their vulnerability depends on the condominium situation, such as whether the group gathers in a shared room, the laundry room is crowded, or a large family lives together. ..

“If we see an outbreak, whether it’s a variant or not, we want to be able to manage it quickly,” he said. “Access to this quick test was very helpful and spreads to the community.”

Watch the video above for a full interview with the Chakra Balti Morning Show.

