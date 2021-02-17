Gait analysis of patients with dementia reliably identifies Alzheimer’s disease





Progression of various cognitive states is often associated with decreased motor control, and recently, details of this physical decline distinguish one type of dementia from another. I found out how it helps. A new study shows how this works to distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other types of dementia by focusing on one particular difference in patient gait. By observing how people walk, scientists can draw long-standing conclusions about cognitive and physical well-being, and by focusing on specific aspects of this, researchers find some fascinating things. I was able to gain insight. 1 2019 studyFor example, a correlation between slow walking in middle age and accelerated biological aging was revealed. another ExampleAgain, from 2019, we investigated the idea that Alzheimer’s disease can be distinguished from the two most common forms of dementia, Lewy body dementias, based solely on the patient’s gait patterns. By studying the gait of 110 subjects, researchers were able to find differences in gait patterns that separate patients in the two states. The most common are gait variations or differences in the timing and length of each step. Currently, the international team has expanded the scope of this study with a new study of 500 seniors. This is what researchers call the first systematic study of gait disturbances throughout the cognitive spectrum. This group included patients with subjective and mild cognitive impairment, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia, and Lewy body dementias, as well as cognitively healthy controls. Subjects evaluated cognitive abilities and analyzed gait with scientists focused on pace, rhythm, variability, and postural control. Of these various factors, the team found that only gait variability was associated with cognitive decline and could be used to reliably distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other conditions with 70% accuracy. .. “This is the first strong evidence that gait variability is an important marker of processes that occur in areas of the brain that are associated with both cognitive impairment and motor control,” said Lawson Institute of Health. Dr. Frederico Percini Faria said. Lead author of the treatise. “This high gait variability as a marker of cognitive cortical dysfunction has shown that Alzheimer’s disease can be reliably identified compared to other neurodegenerative diseases.” As this type of research continues to advance and the technology becomes more accurate and reliable, it is expected to be a valuable tool for clinicians working to diagnose the type of dementia in patients suffering from cognitive decline. I am. Doing so early can ensure that they receive the most appropriate treatment and may limit the severity of the condition as it progresses. “There is long-standing evidence that cognitive problems such as memory loss and executive function dysfunction can be predictors of dementia,” said research author Dr. Manuel Montero Odasso. “We now know that athletic performance, especially walking, can help diagnose different types of neurodegenerative conditions.” The study was published in the journal Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.. Source: Lawson Institute of Health

