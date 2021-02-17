The composition of the protein solution plays a decisive role in the formation of cataracts





Cataracts are the most common eye disease in humans. However, the exact process leading to this condition is not fully understood. A team of researchers led by the Technische Universität München (TUM) discovered that the composition of protein solutions plays a decisive role. Their conclusions are contrary to common opinion in this area. The cells in the lens are usually composed of a clear, high-concentration protein solution. If the protein in the lens is out of balance, the protein will aggregate and the lens will become cloudy... “ Johannes Buchner, Professor, Faculty of Biotechnology, Technische Universität München This is a condition known as cataract. There are many possible causes for cloudiness. Because the lenses in the lens are formed in the embryo and are not replaced, damage can accumulate over the years and eventually cloud the lens. Therefore, cataracts mainly occur in the elderly. However, some individuals have a genetic predisposition to eye conditions in which lens proteins mutate. In these cases, cataracts are present at birth or appear in childhood. Unstable proteins are quickly eliminated Scientists have studied strains of mice affected by hereditary cataracts. They collaborated with a research group surrounding Jochen Graw, an eye lens expert who was a professor at the Institute of Development Genetics at Helmholtz Zentrum München until 2019. The general view so far has been that only proteins with eye defects react with each other to form clumps. However, Buchner’s team has shown that this is not the case in “hereditary cataract” mice. “We found that the mutated and unstable protein in the lens wasn’t there,” says Buchner. “They are quickly eliminated.” Instead, “healthy” proteins aggregate. “Our model, based on these new insights, states that the balance between the various proteins, or their mutual proportions, is important. If one of these components is missing, the remaining components Interact to form agglomerates. “ An important step in cataract treatment Much research has been done to understand the causes of cataracts. “But there has never been such a comprehensive study of mouse lenses comparing wild populations with mutants,” Buchner said. New insights are an important step in finding new treatments for cataracts. The most common method is surgery to implant an artificial lens into the eye. “If you know exactly what’s going on, you can think of ways to use drugs to disrupt bad interactions,” says Buchner. “But we still have a long way to go. First, we need to show that the proposed model also applies to the lens of the human eye.” Source: Technische Universität München (TUM) Journal reference: Schmidt, PWN, et al.. (2021) Imbalance in the crystalline lens proteome of the eye is associated with the formation of cataracts. Natural structure and molecular biology.. doi.org/10.1038/s41594-020-00543-9..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos