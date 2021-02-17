Nigerian students design a coronavirus care robot





Mairabot, a robot machine built by Nigerian students to help fight the Covid-19

Nigerian students have built a machine that one day hopes the hospital will help telemedicine patients with Covid-19.

The robot is a remote-controlled cabinet with wheels, decorated with bright floral patterns and is called “MAIRO BOT”.

The robotics team at the Glisten International Academy in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, began trying to build MAIROBOT through online collaboration, but eventually needed to work together to complete the project in the lab. However, MAIROBOT, which took about 3 months to build, is still in its infancy. During the demonstration, the isolation room door had to be left open and could only carry medication, so the patient was self-administering while the nurse was watching the camera. "We're currently working on an upgrade," said David Adeniyi, a teacher who oversees the robotics team, saying that students hope to market MAIROBOT someday.

Nabila Abubakar, Jamil Dawaki, Hamza Hamisu, and schoolmates have built mobile robots [Mairabot] , Interface between healthcare professionals and Covid-19 patients, to reduce the increase in deaths of frontline personnel. Use a live camera and laptop for medication. pic.twitter.com/kAUyfx4KEU — Nigeria Story (@NigeriaStories) February 7, 2021 In the case of Abbas, the use of robots does not stop with the coronavirus. “Other infections can also be controlled using MAIROBOT, such as Ebola, Lassa fever, and all these infectious disease viruses,” she said. Want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of the 33 newsletters on News24 To receive the required information in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.







