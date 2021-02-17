The secret life of fat

Why is it so difficult to get rid of fat?

“It’s not just the inert fat that stays with us,” Dr. Sylvia Tara explained in her book. “It’s actually a very complex endocrine organ. Like our adrenal glands and thyroid glands, it secretes hormones that our body depends on. Our bodies depend on these hormones. So when you try to lose fat, fat does its best to fight back. Our body protects it. It’s a store of calories, but a source of essential hormones that our body needs. But also. “

After a long battle with bulges, cod was fascinated by the elasticity of fat.

“Fat is a major source of estrogen for women. As we age and the ovaries stop producing estrogen, fat takes over. It also produces leptin, a hormone involved in appetite and metabolism. When is reduced by 10%, the amount of leptin is reduced. It is low in fat and low in leptin.

“Fat reacts by increasing our appetite. It’s a way of fat returning to our body. When leptin levels are low, metabolism drops to 22% and we consume more than before we lost weight. We have less calories, so we are low in metabolism, hungry, have more exercise, eat less, but want to eat more. Fat tries to maintain ourselves and we It’s smarter than you think. “

This “calorie penalty” has been recorded to last forever from about 6 years. There is also “fat memory”, just as our body has muscle memory, as if it wasn’t bad enough.

“Fat remembers it once and wants to go back to it,” Tara said. “The urge to eat lasts for years. Like quitting smoking, smokers will always want to smoke, even after years of non-smoking.”

If you lose weight, as if it wasn’t bad enough, you’ll find that you’re more sensitive to food than someone who has never lost it.

“That’s where you have to be disciplined because you’re always a little different from the others you were at your current size,” Tara said. “It can take years, so if you want to keep your extra weight down, keep your lifestyle changing.”

Male vs female

In particular, it may be unfair for men to lose weight faster than women on the same diet and fitness program, but Tara does not compare and advises them to accept genetic differences.

“We have more fat at all ages compared to men. Even baby girls have more fat than babies boys, so probably because biology is a way to protect female reproduction. Don’t be frustrated. One of the benefits is that you tend to have less visceral fat than men. Excessive visceral / abdominal fat is dangerous and can cause diabetes and cardiovascular disease. “

She mentioned sumo wrestlers who are obese but do not have the health problems of other obese people. This is because the fat is under the skin. They are healthy but fat. They exercise hard for 6 hours a day.

So how can you get rid of tummy fat? Tara suggested exercising for an hour a day, reduced her diet, and added an extra 2.4km a week as she got older.

But don’t overdo it. For example, women who exercise hard for three hours tend to consume more of the hormone ghrelin, which is released from the stomach, causing 25% more hunger than men.

“Fat is very important, as seen in female athletes, gymnasts and ballerinas. Female athletes, gymnasts and ballerinas do not have menstruation or until they stop playing sports and eat more to gain a fat layer. It may not be on a regular basis. Our bone formation also depends on fat. We are designed to have more fat and our fat wants to come back more. When we lose some, our bodies want to bring it back more. “

Women also experience menopause. This is another factor that makes it difficult to lose weight. Estrogen, testosterone, and growth hormone all decrease with age in both men and women. It slows down metabolism, reduces muscle mass, and burns less calories.

Tara talked about the obesity paradox. As we grow older, it is healthier to be a little overweight than underweight in terms of diabetes and heart disease. If you are a little overweight, you will have a lower mortality rate than someone who is underweight.

Tara, along with all its complexity, reveals how fat contributes to our well-being. Fat may protect some as we get older, maybe that’s the way nature designed it. So you have to accept fat. Make sure you are in a healthy place. ” -Contribution