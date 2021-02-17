National Smoking Cessation Day: Smokers were encouraged to quit smoking as benefits begin 20 minutes after the last cigarette





Smokers were encouraged to develop good habits this week on Ash Wednesday, as the director of health claims that benefits will begin only 20 minutes after the last cigarette. According to an HSE survey, 79% of smokers want to give up, and the majority (83%) regret starting. Ash Wednesday is a national smoking cessation day, encouraging new efforts to quit smoking.

Twenty smokers a day can save about 5,000 euros a year. “The benefits of quitting smoking occur almost immediately, even 20 minutes after the last cigarette,” said Dr. Angie Brown, medical director of the Irish Heart Foundation. “Blood pressure and pulse return to normal, but the risk of a heart attack begins to decline after just one day.” Smoking is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

One in two Irish smokers die of tobacco-related illness, and nearly 6,000 people die each year from smoking in the country. Thousands suffer from smoking-related illnesses and indirect smoking. “Nicotine from tobacco provides a temporary and highly addictive drug, and because nicotine is a highly addictive drug, smoking cessation is very difficult for smokers and often leads to old habits.” Dr. Brown said. “This means that smoking is both a physical addiction and a psychological habit. But smokers who want to quit smoking don’t have to do it alone, there is valuable help. .. “Stopping not only reduces the risk of life-threatening illnesses, but also improves taste and smell. It improves skin, teeth and hair and saves money quickly. 20 cigarettes a day It costs about 5,000 euros a year to smoke. “ Quit.ie is Ireland’s exclusive smoking cessation service that allows smokers to maximize their chances of quitting smoking by following their plans. 7 Tips for Irish Heart Foundation to Give Up: -Change routine: If you’re used to smoking after a meal, chew unsweetened chewing gum, take a walk or taste the fresh air. -Reduce caffeine and alcohol: When you quit smoking, caffeine and alcohol affect more than smokers. -Learn to deal with cravings: Some people experience withdrawal symptoms when quitting smoking, but these are positive signs that your body is removing toxins and toxins from smoking. -It can be difficult to deal with these cravings. As a result, many people may benefit from their help and may need smoking cessation tools to increase their chances of success. -Exercise regularly: Being more active will help you cope with your cravings. Aim to be active 5 days a week for at least 30 minutes. -Make your home or car smokeless. -Choose a healthy treat: Some people feel that they eat more when they quit. Eat treats only when you’re hungry and choose healthy treats such as fruits, natural yogurt, and plain popcorn. -Avoid using tobacco in place of sweets, cakes and biscuits. Eating three times a day is good for your health, and eating breakfast has been shown to help you quit smoking.

