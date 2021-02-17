New Shield List: People told to give additional protection to Covid





About two million more people in the UK will be required to shield after experts have identified additional adults at serious risk of complications. COVID-19.. Currently, about 2.2 million people are on the shield list in the UK, but will soon be added to another shield list. Recently identified 1.7 million people.. These extra people stay at home as much as possible, avoid stores, Work from home If they haven’t done so yet. Those who cannot work from home are entitled to a statutory illness allowance. Shield guidance will run until at least March 31st. Here’s what you need to know about your extended system: Getty Images Who has been added to the shield list? The· Original shield list This includes people with a single risk factor, such as those with a variety of cancers, those taking immunosuppressive drugs, transplant recipients, or those with severe respiratory illness. The expanded shield list includes people who may be at high risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 and were not initially identified as clinically very vulnerable (CEV). .. A single illness does not make these people CEV. However, it may be subject to “combined risk factors” that meet the CEV’s agreed thresholds. Risk factors considered include age, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), other health status, and zip code indicating the level of deprivation. Why was the shield list expanded? Oxford University researchers Covid-19 Population Risk Assessment To identify people at high risk of death or serious illness if infected with the coronavirus. It took time to develop the tool while experts learned more about the effects of Covid-19. As the pandemic progressed, they found that some people were at higher risk than others because they were classified into multiple risk factors. The new tool uses medical records to identify people at high risk based on these multiple factors. Dr. Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, said this approach was “risk aversion” to “protect as many people as possible” as the United Kingdom continues to fight the rapidly prevailing variant of Covid. Said there is. How can I tell if I need to shield? If the new system confirms your identity, you will receive a letter asking for a shield in your post. It will be added to the Shielded Patient List (SPL) in the United Kingdom. “The letter points out that this is likely to overestimate the risk in a way that handles one of their anxieties well,” said Dr. Harry’s. “And it’s absolutely clear that it’s a choice for them whether they choose to follow Shield’s advice-it has always been.” Dr. Harry’s confirms that those added to the list will receive additional support available to those who appear to be clinically highly vulnerable, such as drug delivery, supermarket priorities, and statutory illness payments. Did. How does this affect vaccine deployment? More than 800,000 new people on the shield list are between the ages of 19 and 69, and the Ministry of Health has confirmed that vaccination is now a priority. They will receive an invitation to bring your vaccine “as soon as possible”. The other 900,000 people on the list are over 70 and already have jabs.

