Smokers urged to quit smoking as benefits begin 20 minutes after the last cigarette





Smokers planning to improve this Lent habit can feel the benefits only 20 minutes after smoking the last cigarette and increase their chances of fighting Covid-19. Today is National Smoking Cessation Day, and HSE is calling on smokers to prepare for the 28-day #TheLastStop Smoking Cessation Challenge in March. According to a survey, four out of five smokers (79%) intend to quit smoking, and those who quit smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to quit smoking forever. Dr. Paul Kavanagh, HSE Public Health Medical Specialist, said: One in two smokers die of tobacco-related illness, and smokers are expected to die on average about 10 years from smoking. “There are 1,000 smoking-related hospitalizations each week in Ireland, which was before the onset of COVID-19. Smokers are at increased risk of COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, ICU admission, and death. Quitting smoking is one of the most important things you can do for your health, your future, and your loved ones. “ The good news is that quitting smoking increases your chances of fighting COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Martina Blake, National Lead of the HSE Tobacco Free Ireland Program, said: An important step that people often miss is preparation. Setting a date to quit and getting the information, tools, and support you need to quit can make a big difference. Contact QuitService now and get ready to end on March 1st. I know that if I have quit before, I can quit again, and this time forever. Knowing about Stop Smoking Medicines and the options you have available gives you the best chance of quitting smoking forever. “ In March of this year, 12 Quit leaders nationwide will quit smoking with the support of HSE Quit. You can check the progress on Quit.ie The HSE QUIT service provides free personalized support via phone, email, SMS and live chat. Smokers can call 1800 201 203 for free or visit www.QUIT.ie to create smoking cessation tips and resources, free QUIT kits, and QUIT plans. Peer-to-peer support is available on the QUIT Facebook page www.facebook.com/HSEQUIT or on Twitter HSEQUIT @HSEQuitTeam # TheLastStop # QuitandWin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos