Safe beach trips and “never related to the outbreak of Covid,” says a government adviser





Scientific Advisor Boris JohnsonGovernment says a trip to the beach is one of the safest things to do once Blockade It will be relaxed. Professor Mark Woolhouse – Epidemiologist Advising Downing Street Sage“There is little evidence of outdoor infection” from the subgroup Spi-M– Coronavirus.. Talking to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, experts suggested that beach trips should not be considered one of the dangerous mass rallies that would be dangerous to resume this summer. “There were no outbreaks associated with crowded beaches,” said Professor Woolhouse. “As far as I know, there have been no beach-related Covid-19 outbreaks anywhere in the world.” He told the Science and Technology Commission: “So I think we need to understand where the risks are and where they aren’t. [the prime minister] You can do it as safely as possible. “ See more He added: There is little evidence of outdoor transmission in the UK. “ Some police and local governments have begged people to stay away from the beach in the summer and fall of 2020 after it became difficult to maintain social distance in crowded public spaces. However, Professor Woolhouse said MP beaches are safe. He said some other mass gatherings, such as horse racing events, are more dangerous because they are full of “pinch points” like travel and refreshment facilities, without social distance. Epidemiologists also argued that the success of the vaccination program meant that the government could consider “early unlocking” the curb. “If it’s based on data rather than date, the data is so good that we now need to consider previous unlocks,” he said. Crowded beaches in Bournemouth, June 2020 (PA) A professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh also claimed that it was late for the government to reopen schools after the first blockade and allow field activities. “I think I might have thought about resuming school sooner with the first blockade,” he said. “The other is obviously outdoor activities. “I think these two things could be alleviated faster with the first blockade.” When asked if the school needed to be closed during the current blockade, he told the committee: “There is also good evidence that teachers and other school staff are not at higher risk for Covid-19 compared to other professions.”

