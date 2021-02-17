Health
EU plans to announce fresh vaccine deal with Moderna
Brussels plans to nearly triple orders for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine as part of the EU’s push to address the emergence of new variants and the potential need for booster shots.
People explained on Wednesday that the European Commission has announced a contract to administer an additional 150 million more US drug jabs this year and plans to announce another 150 million options next year.
This agreement is in addition to last year’s purchase agreement for 160 million shots of Modernashot in Brussels. This is part of a broader effort to address the criticism that EU vaccines have been delayed and to prepare for the potential for disease progression as mutants emerge.
BioNTech / Pfizer also confirmed the agreement that Brussels had previously flagged to increase the supply of vaccines to the EU from the expected 300m to 500m this year and to add an option to add another 100m.
Delivery under the new moderna contract is unlikely to ease the pressure on current short-term vaccine supply prior to the increase in deliveries to the EU in April. BioNTech said an estimated 75m of the agreed additional 200m dose will be provided between April and June.
This development is brought about by Commission Chair Ursula von der Leyen strengthening her efforts to increase EU vaccine supply, following weeks of negative headlines on deployment. I will.
In today’s series of announcements, she strives to address the risk of new variants of the pathogen emerging, the risk that plagues health authorities around the world.
According to people familiar with the plan, the chairman of the committee will use funding from the EU’s Horizon Scientific Research Program to fund the study of new variants of the pathogen and related research of € 150 million. I will announce it. In addition, at least € 75 million in EU funding will be invested in the development of specialized tests for new variants.
Both the BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are based on pioneering mRNA technology, and experts say it’s easier to develop new versions to address new viral variants than traditional jabs. ..
The Commission has been accused of lagging behind efforts in the United States and the United Kingdom to deploy the vaccine. Critics question whether the Commission and Member States have invested in advance sufficient funds to support the efforts of companies to develop vaccines and build capacity.
Earlier this month, Von der Leyen admitted to the European Parliament that the Commission had made a mistake in its jab procurement strategy with its member states. She was overly optimistic about her ability to produce vaccines, saying Brussels could have been able to approve some Covid-19 shots sooner.
Von der Leyen, along with health commissioner Stella Kyriakides and regional market commissioner Thierry Breton, announces the commission’s new efforts to combat the virus.
The Commission’s goal is to ensure rapid detection of mutated versions of the virus and to enable rapid adaptation of vaccines to respond to new threats. The proposed measures include a framework that allows patentees to secretly share intellectual property with their partners to create new jabs for variants.
The Commission’s plans also quickly track regulatory approvals for updated vaccines (which may follow models already used for influenza jabs) and approve new capabilities to produce indicated vaccines. We aim to speed up. This includes expanding the capacity to produce both existing and indicated vaccines.
The Commission also wants to renew existing vaccine pre-purchase agreements, sign new ones and support the development of new adaptive jabs with EU funding.
Moderna did not immediately respond to the request for comment. The committee declined to comment.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]