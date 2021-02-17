Maskless tourists can pass COVID-19 to wild gorillas-consumer health news





Wednesday, February 17, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Seeing a wild mountain gorilla may be a once-in-a-lifetime moment you want to take a selfie, but think twice before removing your face mask for a shot. give me. Everyone knows that wearing a mask suppresses the spread of COVID-19 among humans, but wearing a mask can also prevent transmission to other primates. But scientists at Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom said Absent It’s happening with about 1,000 Instagram posts shared by travelers going to see the mountain gorillas in Africa. In the photo, tourists were usually close enough to the animal without a face mask to allow transmission of the virus or disease. “The risk of transmitting the disease between visitors and gorillas is of great concern,” said research author Gaspar Vanhame, a graduate of Oxford Brookes University primate protection. “It is important that tour regulations be tightened and enforced so that gorilla trekking practices do not further threaten these already dangerous apes,” he said in a college news release. Researchers are already aware of the potential for coronavirus infection in gorillas. In January, captive gorillas at the San Diego Zoo tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. “The photos we analyzed show that tourists visiting gorillas rarely wear face masks, and the disease can be transmitted between people and the gorillas they visit,” he said. Magdalena Benson, a lecturer in bio-anthropology, said. “As people around the world are getting used to wearing face masks, we hope that in the future wearing face masks will become a common gorilla trekking habit.” The findings were published in the journal on February 16th. People and nature. Mountain gorillas are located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Virunga National Park), Uganda (Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Magahinga Gorilla National Park) and Rwanda (Volcanoes National Park). In recent decades, these populations have suffered from the negative effects of human activity, but recently the number of gorillas has increased. Currently, it is estimated that there are 1,063 mountain gorillas. Trekking is an important financial aid to the conservation of mountain gorillas, but many visitors can impact wildlife and the environment. The guidelines require visitors and gorillas to be 7 meters (nearly 23 feet) apart, but research shows that they are not properly protected or enforced. “This study provides a valuable perspective on how many tourists are willing to share too close encounters with mountain gorillas through Instagram, which creates expectations for future tourists.” Said Dr. Gladyscare Magicoska, a veterinarian and CEO of public health protection. In Uganda. “This highlights the great need for responsible tourism to provide adequate protection while minimizing the transmission of the disease, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.” For more information For National Geographic, Mountain gorilla.. Source: Oxford Brookes University, News Release, February 16, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos