A 90-year-old Seattle woman walks three miles in a snowstorm to get the coronavirus vaccine





"It was an absolutely happy ending," Goldman told The Washington Post in an interview late Tuesday. "It was worth every sticky step." Goldman was shot thanks to her tenacity and support network of family and friends, but her case presents a serious hurdle. Many older people are still facing challenges while looking for a dose of coronavirus vaccine. "The walk wasn't a real challenge for her," her daughter, Ruth Goldman, told Post. "The real challenge was to make a reservation." In the case of Fran Goldman, vaccine hunting began last month in Washington when the state announced anyone over the age of 70 was eligible. Goldman was born in Boston but emigrated to Washington about nine years ago. She was a former physicist and later devoted herself entirely to volunteering. She moved to be closer to her four children. Immediately, her days revolved around trying to secure her appointment. Every morning around 7:30, Goldman called the state support line. "I called early every morning, so I could get through without waiting," Goldman said. "But they didn't have anything, so it didn't make much of a difference." Her afternoon was spent scrolling through the portals of 10 local vaccination sites. From time to time, Goldman said she would spend hours filling out the eligibility questionnaire just to find out that there were no more appointments available. One night she tried again. "She became more and more frustrated as the days went by and couldn't get her appointment," her daughter said. "One day she said to me, 'My entire routine is talking about walks, making vaccination appointments, and thinking about what to get for dinner.'" Until last Friday, Goldman clicked on the Seattle Children's Hospital website to see if there were slots available. "I couldn't believe my eyes," Goldman told Post. Goldman snatched Sunday morning's appointment. But then Saturday night brought the state's first big snowstorm, which threw nearly a foot into her neighborhood. Many vaccination sites have begun to postpone bookings, but Goldman's was still there. However, Goldman lived on a steep hill and soon realized that she couldn't drive on snow-covered roads on Sunday morning. Instead, her 5-minute drive turned into a serious hike through the elements. Goldman said she would walk three miles daily in the neighborhood. "Few 90-year-olds walk back three or three miles to get the vaccine," said Ruth Goldman, who said her mother was always very athletic. "I probably would have changed my schedule. My mother didn't mean to let go of the vaccine." So, armed with a pair of hiking poles, multiple layers, and her snow boots, slowly but surely, Fran Goldman began to step toward the hospital as the snow continued to fall down the street. It took her about an hour to get there. "It took a little longer than expected," Goldman said. "I got there about five minutes late, but that wasn't a problem." At around 9:15 am on Sunday, Goldman received her first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Goldman is delighted to receive her shot, but she realizes it wasn't too difficult. She has a car and tablet, lives near a hospital, and is proficient enough to navigate the sometimes confusing vaccine booking portal. Still, it took her nearly a month and had hours of frustration and multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure her appointment in the hope of regaining her normal sensations. Then she followed her three-mile route back home. Goldman will receive a second shot in early March. "I hope I can drive, but I was able to walk again," Goldman laughed.

