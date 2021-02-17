Meth: A Hard Habit for Many Truckers To Break

Methamphetamine is a growing scourge throughout the United States. Thousands of people are trapped in a lifetime of dependency on this drug. According to the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67,637 people died of drug overdose due to meth usage in 2018.

Due to their unique working arrangements, truckers are particularly vulnerable to meth. Anyone who is hurt by a trucker using meth needs to be familiar with the law and the effects this drug can have on the human body.

Effects of Meth

Methamphetamine is one of the most damaging drugs that a human being can take. It is a stimulant that causes severe brain and tissue damage. Other effects include:

Teeth falling out

Pale and taut skin

Hair loss

Elevated heart rate

A distorted view of reality

Poor decisions

Paranoia

These people perform much more poorly on drive tests than people who have not taken drugs. They tend to drive off of the road and then over-correct. Driving while on meth is similar to driving while on cocaine or other serious stimulants.

If a person is caught driving while on meth, there is the chance that they will be arrested and face a charge of driving while impaired.

Incentives for Meth Usage

The harmful effects of meth are well known by almost everyone. It has been a popular drug in pop culture depictions of the drug trade. But thousands of people still use it on a regular basis. One of the largest subsets of users is truckers. Truckers often have to work long hours and stay awake and alert throughout those hours. They are in a stressful financial condition at almost all times.

Most truckers purchase their own trucks and then work on contracts for other companies. They put themselves into tens of thousands of dollars of debt and then have to work their way out of that debt by driving.

There is an incentive to work incredibly long days and take no breaks when they have a particular contract that needs to be filled. Meth often seems like an easy way to stay up and seemingly alert for days at a time. But it always causes more problems than it solves.

What To Do

A truck driver who uses meth can be incredibly dangerous to himself and others. If a person is involved in an accident with a truck driver, they should consult the help of an attorney to determine if there was any sort of impairment. Meth produces a massive level of impairment that could easily lead a person to drive off the road and cause an accident. As a result, any trucker who is in an accident while on meth will most likely be held responsible.

A person can be in for substantial monetary benefits from a trucker and the company that the trucker will work for. Many people do not want to file a lawsuit because they are worried about ruining the trucker’s life and the fortunes of their company. But that trucker will most likely continue using meth and will get into another accident. A lawsuit could be the trigger they need to start living a clean and sober life.

Anyone who believes a trucker who hit them was taking meth needs to take action. The legal system will not work on their behalf outside of criminal proceedings. Instead, you need to hire a lawyer to help with building your case and go through the process of a civil lawsuit. Chances are you will be able to both win financial redress and help a trucker get a hold on a potentially fatal addiction they may have struggled with for years.