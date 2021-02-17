Companies start creating “no jabs, no jobs” contracts







Lawyers warn that the “no jab, no job” policy could be challenged in court (Photo: Getty Images). A UK company is considering creating a “no jab, no job” contract for its employees, even though lawyers have warned that they will be challenged in court. the government Excluded domestic vaccine passports, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi named them “wrong.” However, law firms have warned that some companies are planning to introduce new and current worker requirements to be vaccinated against Covid-19. One city London The lawyer said FT While major energy companies are currently considering this clause, other sectors such as care, dentistry, and food manufacturing are asking how to deal with staff who refuse to inject. Legal experts warn that this clause is dangerous because if a worker refuses to jab because of religious beliefs, pregnancy, health, or disability, the employer may be subject to allegations of discrimination. doing. “Companies must ensure that their business practices are legal and do not discriminate against customers or employees,” said one government official behind the scenes. Peter Cheese, Chief Executive Officer of the CIPD Organization for Human Resources Professionals. The government has not mandated vaccines, so businesses are not mandated either. CBI’s business organization added that companies can “inform and engage” people about the benefits of vaccination, but they cannot force people to do anything. To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser such as:

Vaccinated patients receive the AstraZeneca / Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to patients at the Chester Racecourse in northwestern England (Photo: AFP via Getty Images). They added that high-volume coronavirus testing is the basis for making the workplace safer. James Davis, a partner at law firm Luis Silkin, said that consent is required to amend the current employee contract, which is not required for new employees. It was after the two companies publicly admitted that they would not hire new staff to refuse the vaccine. The Burchester Healthcare boss, who runs more than 200 care homes, said they would bring in policies for non-medical reasons. “It is our duty to do our utmost to protect our population and staff,” said Dr. Pete Calveley, Chief Executive Officer. Meanwhile, the Pimlico Plumbers boss said he didn’t believe in forcing someone to jab, but wouldn’t offer a job to those who declined. A statement “All we are trying to do here is to keep our staff and customers safe, part of which is actually directed to our legal obligations regarding health and safety. “What is the difference between vaccination against a virus that can be killed and a helmet at a construction site that can prevent death from a heavy object that falls on a worker’s head?” Contact the news team by sending an email to [email protected] For other stories like this, News page. Get the latest news, pleasing stories, analytics and more you need to know

