



February is American Heart Month. This is a campaign from the National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood to help educate and motivate Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle that helps prevent heart disease. Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States. To protect ourselves and our loved ones from heart disease, there are steps we can take with our nutrition now and throughout the year. Regardless of the family’s health history or current health status, there is a habit of planting daily to lead a better mental health lifestyle. In fact, even if you’re already eating a healthy diet, there’s probably more you can do. First of all, the type of fat contained in the diet is important. Limits the sources of saturated and trans fat consumed from foods such as cheese, processed meats, fatty meat fillets, baked goods, butter. Unsaturated fats, on the other hand, are known to be beneficial to heart health and are found in nuts, seeds, avocados, seafood and olive oil, to name a few. Getting enough fiber is also important for heart health. To increase fiber intake, choose whole grains instead, or choose processed and refined grains more often, prioritizing fruit and vegetable consumption. Since vegetable foods are the best source of fiber, eating more vegetarian diets instead of meat helps to increase fiber. Diet planning can be a useful tool for achieving a healthy diet. In this way, you can plan a nutritious and balanced diet in advance. Science shows that some foods are very good at protecting the heart. Here are five great foods that are often included in your heart’s healthy diet plan. pistachio Scientific evidence suggests that eating 1.5 ounces of nuts per day, such as pistachios, can reduce the risk of heart disease as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Pistachios are an excellent source of fiber and vegetable protein. In addition, 90% of pistachio fat is unsaturated. This combination of nutrients makes pistachios a satisfying food and can help you stay full. Add Wonderful Pistachios to your favorite salad for a delicious snack or crispy finish. lentil Lentils contain potassium, fiber and folic acid. All of these are nutrients that help support heart health and lower blood pressure. In fact, 100 grams of split red lentils contain more potassium than bananas. Lentils can be used as a vegetarian alternative to ground beef in recipes such as ragout, tacos, meatloaf, and pasta with bell pepper stuffing. broccoli Everyone knows that broccoli is healthy, but do you know that it’s especially good for your heart? Broccoli is rich in vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds. A chemical called sulforaphane in broccoli and other leafy vegetables can turn on protective proteins that help blood vessels that are prone to clogging. This helps reduce the risk of heart attack. salmon Omega 3 fatty acids and other nutrients in seafood such as salmon help promote heart health while reducing the risk of heart disease. Omega 3 fats are a type of unsaturated fat that can reduce inflammation in the body. This is important because inflammation can damage blood vessels and is associated with heart disease and stroke. Increase omega 3 fatty acids by including a fish diet at least twice a week. Try salmon salad for lunch and stir-fried shrimp and vegetables for dinner. Apple Including apples as part of your daily diet may lower cholesterol levels and improve two markers associated with arterial wall plaque and inflammation. It may be the combination of fibers and flavonoids found in apples, especially the skin, that produce these cardioprotective effects. Put the whole apple as a snack or sliced ​​apple in a salad or morning oatmeal. LeeAnn Weintraub, MPH, RD are registered nutritionists and provide nutritional counseling and consulting to individuals, families and organizations, including The Wonderful Company.She can be contacted by email at [email protected]..

