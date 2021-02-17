A British variant reported to 90 people in Ionia Prison, Michigan

Detroit-Michigan Health Department 90 cases identified Analysis of a more contagious B.1.1.7 mutant of COVID-19 in a prison in western Michigan.

Cases were identified through daily tests of all prisoners and staff at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia. Of the 90 new cases, 88 were prisoners and two were employees, according to a news release released by Michigan police on Tuesday.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant is still in its relatively early stages in the country, but organizations say it is possible. Will soon become the country’s dominant virus strain..

CDC variant dataShown the 1,277 reported cases of B.1.1.7 across the United States, last updated on Tuesday.

“It looks like we’re doing our best to help the virus.”According to experts, a fourth wave is imminent if the United States fails to contain a variant of COVID-19.

The facility last week had a case of the B.1.1.7 variant known as the British variant. Confirmed by staff February 8th.

The test regimen includes daily tests with rapid testing. If the rapid test returns positive, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is performed and sent to a state laboratory for mutation testing.

Of the first set of samples sent to the state laboratory, 90 out of 95 were found to have variants. As of Tuesday night, more than 100 lab results are still pending.

Mutants are thought to spread more easily than other strains previously identified. Current data show that the vaccine is effective against mutants.

At the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, 705 prisoners were COVID-19-positive throughout the pandemic, and 332 were active as of Tuesday. One prisoner has died.

According to the Michigan Correctional Bureau, 122 staff members at Bellamy Creek tested positive.

Experts warn about variant-driven fourth wave

Public health experts said they were afraid of the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases. It is catalyzed by variants.

More contagious variants of the virus have competed in Europe, South Africa and Latin America and are now all arriving in the United States.

Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said in the United Kingdom if the infectivity and mortality rate of a variant known as B.1.1.7 was found to be the same in the United States. “I’m worried that by summer and autumn we could reach an astonishing case fatality rate.”

Two vaccines available in the United States. One by Pfizer-BioNTech and the other by Moderna. Seems to be effective For these varieties, Hatziioannou said Present research In the subject.

However, these mutants can reduce the effectiveness of targeted drugs such as monoclonal antibodies. She said they would continue to change and, if they continued to spread, would eventually circumvent vaccines and diagnostic tests.

She and others said it was time to double the precautions, avoid the deadly fourth wave, and finally put the virus under control.

Contributions: Karen Weintraub and Jay Cannon, USA TODAY

As a member of the Corps, Angie Jackson addresses the challenges of previously imprisoned civilians in the Report for America. Her work is supported by the Ground Truth project and the Hudson-Webber Foundation.

Follow reporter Angie Jackson on Twitter. @ AngieJackson23

