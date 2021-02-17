Herpes Labialis What Causes Herpes?New research





She said that activation is required for HSV to reactivate in response to interleukin 1 along with other triggers such as damage to nerve cells. It makes DLK a good target to prevent HSV, Cliff added. Repeated reactivation of HSV can also affect the eyes. In the eye, the virus causes herpes keratitis, which can cause blindness if left untreated. HSV infection is also associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. It is not clear whether these findings will affect the treatment or prevention of HSV, Cliff said. However, this and future studies may identify targets that may change the way the virus responds to stress. In the future, Cliff said these findings could lead to ways to prevent outbreaks. Brittany Lemonda, a senior neuropsychologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, reviewed the findings. “The virus actually preys on our body’s natural immune response to stress,” she said. Le Monda says that the cytokines released by the body in response to stress are the same cytokines that can cause HSV reexpression. The way to prevent flare-up is to reduce stress and follow a healthy lifestyle, she said. “Healthy eating, good sleep, reduced anxiety, and improved mental health are not only ways to reduce stress, but also to prevent the recurrence of the disease,” said Ramonda. The findings were recently published online in the journal eLife.. For more information For more information on herpes simplex American Dermatology Society.. Source: Anna Cliffe, PhD, Associate Professor, Microbiology, Immunology, Cancer Biology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville. Dr. Brittany Lemonda, Senior Neuropsychologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City. eLife, Online, december. 22nd 2020

