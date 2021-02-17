Connect with us

Health

Do Zinc and Vitamin C Relieve COVID Symptoms?

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance from Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center..

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

Welcome Impact factor, Your weekly commentary on new medical research. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale University School of Medicine.

Wouldn’t it be great if shareholders could see the treatment of COVID-19, which is safe, effective, cheap, and out of the control of faceless pharmaceutical executives? The dream of such a magic bullet has led to many similar claims that a given drug (or supplement in some cases) has a dramatic effect on COVID-19.We first saw it with hydroxychloroquine, but it was surrounded by similar hype Vitamin D, Ivermectin, Melatonin, Vitamin C, and of course, zinc..

There were two things that made the claim very compelling. One was a biologically valid dose.Biologists can argue that there were some underlying reasons why The vitamins given usually help, citing beneficial effects on immune function or a decrease in inflammatory cytokines. But more than that, there was talk of the weak with these drugs. These unpretentious agents who have been with us for decades or more could be our most powerful ally against the tragedy of this virus. Preliminary data was often breathtakingly hyped, As pointed out about vitamin D, We have been burned before. Many of us wanted to see randomized trials before tackling any of these potential treatments.

this week, We had one such trialAppeared in JAMA network open, Investigate the ability of zinc and vitamin C alone or in combination to reduce COVID-19 symptoms in outpatients.

As you can see here, this was a 2 x 2 factorial plan. Patients were randomized in much the same way to regular care or one of three treatment groups.


Since these were outpatients, we did not see many difficult results. Rather, researchers used a rank-based symptom scoring method. Participants were asked daily about four symptoms and evaluated on a scale of 0 to 3, with symptom scores ranging from 0 to 12. The main result was the time it took for the symptom score to be halved. In other words, if you start with 4, it’s the time it takes to reach 2. Or, if you start at 10, it’s the time it takes to reach 5. This is a bit strange result because I’m assuming it’s mathematically equivalent, but I think it’s as good as possible. ..

Symptoms over time for the entire study cohort are: You can see the general decline of moderate symptoms (yellow) in favor of mild symptoms (green).



Thomas S et al. JAMA network opened. 2021; 4: e210369. doi: 10.1001 / jamanetworkopen.2021.0369

However, when stratified by treatment, the time to 50% reduction in symptoms was essentially the same overall. Depending on that, it is about 5.5 to 6.5 days.



Thomas S et al. JAMA network opened. 2021; 4: e210369. doi: 10.1001 / jamanetworkopen.2021.0369

There are no individual symptoms that resolve faster with zinc, vitamin C, or combos. Basically, the population has come to our expectations: fever for several days, prolonged coughing and malaise.

Hospitalization rates were slightly higher in the supplement group, but not significantly different. Thankfully, only three people died. One was a vitamin C group and two were a combo group.


There was nothing crazy about the side effects. But apparently, the authors saw more in the treatment group than in the regular care group, primarily GI.


Now, the zinc apologist will definitely notice the lack of zinc ionophore ( Chloroquine Or pyrithione) As the reason why this didn’t work. Again, it reminds you that biological validity is the beginning, not the end of medical research. It is not an end in itself, but the minimum standard to pass to conduct an ethically definitive trial. We will read aloud the imminent hydroxychloroquine-zinc combo randomized trials that occur.

More broadly, I think we need to accept the fact that COVID treatments are fairly unlikely to be in the closet. Many chemicals are active against in vitro pathogens, just as many act in vitro against cancer. However, this test reminds us that biologically promising drugs often cannot tolerate the rigors of actual testing. I will continue to have hope, but please bring the data.

F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE, is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Clinical and Translational Research Accelerators at Yale University. His science communication work can be found at the Huffington Post, NPR, and here in Medscape.He tweets @fperrywilson Host a repository of his communication work at www.methodsman.com..

Follow Medscape Facebook, twitter, Instagram,and YouTube

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: