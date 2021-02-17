Health
4 tips to help you overcome insomnia and fall asleep
Can’t you sleep lately? It’s not just you. “We know that People are sleeping differently now Dr. Jennifer Martin, author of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Treatment of Insomnia and a professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, said today. She said studies found that people spend more time in bed during a pandemic, but their sleep quality is worse.
What is insomnia?
According to the National Institute of Health, Insomnia can cause problems I go to sleep, Go to sleep or sleep well. Short-term insomnia can be caused by stress and changes in daily life and can last for days or weeks. Chronic insomnia occurs over a longer period of time (more than 3 nights a week, lasting more than 3 months) and cannot be explained by the condition.
“we Struggle with sleep when we are under stress.. We are wired to stay awake in the face of danger, “she said. But just because it’s normal doesn’t mean you need to live with it.
So far, you’ve probably tried standard advice for a better sleep:
4 ways to prevent insomnia from getting a good night’s sleep
But these days, these strategies may not be enough. Here’s how insomnia interferes with your sleep and what you can do about it.
1. Your schedule is chaotic.
The· Lack of routine The big driver behind the pandemic sleep struggle. If you don’t have to work at a particular time and you don’t have a bus running in your neighborhood to pick up your child, your morning routine can get out of the bang. And your morning routine is what drives your bedtime routine.
“Your brain doesn’t know when you want to sleep, and when you want to wake up because you don’t follow your regular schedule,” said Medical Director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Comprehensive Sleep Disorder Program. One Sanjay Patel Doctor of Medicine said today.
How to beat it: Duplicate the old routine or create a new one. Martin struggled to maintain his daily life when he wasn’t working every day, so he got up, got dressed, walked his dog, had coffee and started the day. You don’t have to get up early if you don’t need it, but you want to get up at the same time every day and go to bed at the same time every day.
2. You are obsessed with world issues.
“A lot of things are happening, such as pandemics, social unrest, political issues, and so on, so our hearts are really restless,” Martin said. “At the end of the day, there is a natural tendency to revisit these issues and then put your head on the pillow.”
How to beat it: Read something fun, light, or entertaining for the last 30-60 minutes of the day. The break helps to separate you from what keeps your mind active. And stay away from your phone. “If you feel you have to look at your cell phone, scroll through the photos of your last vacation,” Martin said.
3. You are self-medicated to fall asleep.
Recently, people are turning to over-the-counter sleep aids and alcohol to help them sleep. “It’s okay to use over-the-counter sleep aids occasionally,” Patel said. But if you use them often, you’re hiding the underlying problem. Alcohol may help you fall asleep, but it wears out in a few hours, so you wake up in the middle of the night. It can also exacerbate sleep disorders such as sleep apnea.
How to beat it: Try cognitive behavioral therapy. Therapists can help you change your mind about sleep, develop relaxation techniques, reduce sleep stressors, and minimize the amount of time you’re awake in bed.
4. You are always working.
Standard sleep advice tells you to use the bedroom only for sleep and intimacy. But your bedroom may be the only quiet place to work from home. And that proximity between your workplace and your sleeping space allows you to keep your deadlines and work questions spinning in your head at night.
How to beat it: If you need to work in the bedroom, sit on a desk or chair instead of working from bed. “It will help create that psychological separation that is when your brain is off when you are lying in bed,” Patel said.
When should I seek the help of an insomnia specialist?
Talk to your doctor if you have difficulty functioning due to lack of sleep. Your doctor can treat you or refer you to a sleep specialist. According to Martin, even if you’re functioning properly, it’s worth getting professional help if you have sleep problems at least three times a week for three months.
Also, if you’re having trouble falling asleep, but waking up at night and struggling to get back to sleep, talk to your doctor. “It may be a sign of an underlying sleep disorder,” Patel said.
You can also try the following resources for treating insomnia:
