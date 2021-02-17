Health
Severe COVID-19 associated with eye changes
Health Day Reporter
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Severe eye abnormalities Eye Of some COVID-19 patients, a new study from France claims.
The findings show the need for eye screening, as well as proper treatment and management of potentially serious ones. Eye problems In these patients, experts say.
“Several patients with severe COVID-19 from the French COVID-19 cohort have been shown to have one or more nodules in the posterior pole of the posterior pole. [eye’s] “Globe”. Dr. Augustin Leclerc, a neuroradiologist and lead author of the study at the Adolf de Rothschild Hospital in Paris, explained.
One usa Ophthalmologist Regardless of the study, these nodules were explained to appear in a part of the eye called the macula.
“The macula is the area of the retina that causes central vision,” said Dr. Mark Frommer, a doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “The retina is easily evaluated by a retinal expert using a bedside magnifying glass.”
At this time, he said, it is not yet clear whether eye changes are directly related to COVID-19 or treatments such as intubation and wearing in critically ill patients. Ventilator..
As the Paris team explained Coronavirus The causes of COVID-19 primarily affect the lungs and are associated with an increased risk of eye conditions such as: conjunctivitis (Pink eyes) and retinopathy, a disease of the retina that can cause vision loss.
MRI scans of COVID-19 patients have reported eye abnormalities, but research into the types and proportions of such eye problems is limited.
To find out more, the French Society of Neuroradiology conducted a study of 129 patients with severe COVID-19 who underwent brain MRI.
Nine patients (7%) had one or more nodules in the back of the eye. All had nodules in the macula and eight had nodules in both eyes. Eight of the nine patients had very severe COVID-19 and had to spend time in the ICU.
Continue
The new findings were published in the journal on February 16th. Radiology.
“This is the first time these findings have been explained using MRI,” Lecler said in a journal news release.
Researchers said COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s ICU often miss serious eye problems because they are often treated for much more serious life-threatening conditions.
“Our study suggests that all patients admitted to the ICU be screened for severe COVID-19,” Lecler said. “We believe these patients should receive specific eye protection treatments.”
Dr. Claudia Kirsch is Head of Neuroradiology at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY. Reading the new findings, she agreed that “clinicians treating COVID patients must be on track.” [eyes] It is protected. As we begin to recognize how the virus affects various organs, including the eyes of COVID-19 patients, we better understand the mechanism of the disease and the outcomes of all patients suffering during an ongoing pandemic. I hope we can work to improve it. “
For more information
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears..
Source: Mark Fromer, MD, Ophthalmologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City. Claudia Kirsch, MD, Department of Neuroradiology, Department of Radiology, Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, New York. Radiology, News Release, February 16, 2021
..
