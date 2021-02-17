Fatigue, headache, sore throat, diarrhea’must be added to Covid’s symptoms’

Scientists warn that fatigue, headaches, sore throats, and diarrhea need to be added to the list of Covid symptoms.
Professor Tim Spector says millions Coronavirus Cases may not be detected as they are tested only if they have a cough, fever, or loss of smell or taste.
But anyone who feels sick has been tested by researchers behind a new study that suggests that expanding the list of symptoms can help find about one-third of cases of Covid-19. You are prompted to receive it.
The findings published in the Journal of Infection are based on data from 122,000 adults in the United Kingdom using the Zoe Covid Symptom Study app.
Professor Specter, Chief Scientist at Zoe Appli and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London (KCL), said: ) We miss a significant proportion of positive cases.
“We identified anosmia as a symptom in May, and due to our work the government added it to the list. Now it’s clear that we need to add more.
“By inviting users who recorded new symptoms to the test, we confirmed that there were more Covid-19 symptoms.
“This is especially important for new variants that can cause a variety of symptoms.
“For us, the message to the general public is clear. If you feel new, you may be Covid and need to be tested.”
KCL scientists, in collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), analyzed data from 122,000 people, of whom 1,202 were positive for coronavirus within a week of their initial illness. I reported.
When they tested people with any of the three classic symptoms, they found that 69% of symptomatic cases were found and 46 were negative for all who were positive. ..
However, researchers have listed the symptoms as fatigue, headaches, sore throat Diarrhea during the first 3 days of the illness detected 96% of symptomatological cases, with 95 tests negative on all positive tests.
In addition, researchers found that 31% of people infected with Covid-19 had no classical symptoms in the early stages of the most infectious disease.
The team said their findings could also be used in clinical trials to assess the efficacy of the potential Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr. Jakob Cramer, Head of Clinical Development at Cepi, said: “When assessing the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine candidates in a large study, accurate diagnosis of Covid-19 cases is very important, especially because of the signs and symptoms associated with the disease. Extensive, others It overlaps with the common viral infections of.
“The results of this study provide important insights to help optimize the selection of evoked symptoms for diagnostic work-up in the Covid-19 vaccine efficacy trial.
“We hope that the results of this study will be useful not only to Cepi’s Covid-19 vaccine development partners, but also to the wider R & D community.”
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said: “A specialized science group is investigating the symptoms of Covid-19.
“The main symptoms are carefully selected to catch the ones most likely to have Covid-19, but they don’t catch many people who don’t.
“People who are experiencing major symptoms (high temperature, new continuous cough, or loss or change in smell or taste) should be tested as soon as possible and immediately self-isolated with their family. “
