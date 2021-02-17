Many skipped medical care during a pandemic

By Robert Preidt



HealthDay Reporter



Wednesday, February 17, 2021 (HealthDay News)-If you postpone or skip the medical care you need during COVID-19 Pandemic, You have a lot of companies.

More than one-third of adults in the United States say they went late or without care because they were afraid of being exposed to the virus or had difficulty using medical services. Two new surveys were found.

For the same reason, about the same number of parents avoided caring for their children.

“Prolonged medical gaps can adversely affect health and pose long-term financial challenges in getting out of the pandemic,” said Monasher, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. I will. Urban Institute, a non-profit research institute.

“As a fear of contract Coronavirus As clinical practice calms down, it will be important for families to have access to affordable health care and not delay care due to financial concerns, “Shah said in a Foundation news release. ..

A September study found that delays come at a cost.

One-third of adults who said they were late or careless reported that one or more health problems had worsened as a result, or their ability to perform work or other daily activities was limited. Did.

Black adults were more likely than white and Hispanic adults to delay or abandon care (39.7% vs. 34.3% and 35.5%, respectively).

According to a survey, 40.7% of adults with one or more chronic health conditions said they delayed or went carelessly.More than half (56.3%) of adults are physically and mental health The condition also postponed care.

Tooth care It was the most common victim (25.3%).One in five adults was delayed or went without seeing a general practitioner or specialist, and 15.5% did not. Preventive care..

Of the parents with children under the age of 19, more than a quarter said they postponed or missed one or more types of health care appointments for their children. 15.6% said they were delayed or skipped Multiple types of care for children.