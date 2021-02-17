Health
Many skipped medical care during a pandemic
HealthDay Reporter
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 (HealthDay News)-If you postpone or skip the medical care you need during COVID-19 Pandemic, You have a lot of companies.
More than one-third of adults in the United States say they went late or without care because they were afraid of being exposed to the virus or had difficulty using medical services. Two new surveys were found.
For the same reason, about the same number of parents avoided caring for their children.
“Prolonged medical gaps can adversely affect health and pose long-term financial challenges in getting out of the pandemic,” said Monasher, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. I will. Urban Institute, a non-profit research institute.
“As a fear of contract Coronavirus As clinical practice calms down, it will be important for families to have access to affordable health care and not delay care due to financial concerns, “Shah said in a Foundation news release. ..
A September study found that delays come at a cost.
One-third of adults who said they were late or careless reported that one or more health problems had worsened as a result, or their ability to perform work or other daily activities was limited. Did.
Black adults were more likely than white and Hispanic adults to delay or abandon care (39.7% vs. 34.3% and 35.5%, respectively).
According to a survey, 40.7% of adults with one or more chronic health conditions said they delayed or went carelessly.More than half (56.3%) of adults are physically and mental health The condition also postponed care.
Tooth care It was the most common victim (25.3%).One in five adults was delayed or went without seeing a general practitioner or specialist, and 15.5% did not. Preventive care..
Of the parents with children under the age of 19, more than a quarter said they postponed or missed one or more types of health care appointments for their children. 15.6% said they were delayed or skipped Multiple types of care for children.
Continue
This was more common with low-income parents (19.6%) than with high-income parents (11.4%).
The findings are from the Urban Institute’s Coronavirus Follow-up Survey. This is a nationally representative survey of parents with children between the ages of 18-64 and 19 years.
Dulce Gonzalez, a research associate at the Urban Institute, said the pandemic has caused children, especially those in low-income households, to miss a variety of health needs.
“These care gaps can harm a child’s health, development and well-being, but targeted efforts to compensate for care failures avoid exacerbating socio-economic inequality. May help, “she said in the release.
For more information
Mayo Clinic See a doctor during a pandemic..
Source: Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, News Release, February 16, 2021
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]