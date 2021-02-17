Health
Towards a device that sniffs a disease comparable to a dog’s nose
Numerous studies have shown that trained dogs can detect many types of diseases, including lung, breast, ovarian, bladder, prostate, and possibly COVID-19, by smell alone. I will. In some cases, including prostate cancer, for example, dogs had a 99 percent success rate in detecting the disease by sniffing the patient’s urine sample.
But such training takes time dog, And their availability and time are limited. Scientists have sought a way to automate the amazing olfactory function of the dog’s nose and brain with a compact device. Currently, a team of researchers at MIT and other institutions have devised a system that can detect the chemical and microbial content of air samples with even higher sensitivity than dog noses. They combined this with a machine learning process that could identify the characteristic characteristics of diseased samples.
Research results, researchers say, could one day lead to an automatic odor detection system that’s small enough for researchers to incorporate into mobile phones, are published in the journal today. PLoS ONEIn 18 papers by Clare Guest of Medical Detection Dogs in the United Kingdom, Andreas Mershin, a research scientist at MIT, and Johns Hopkins University, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and several other universities and organizations.
“Dog has been shown to be the fastest and most accurate disease detector for everything we’ve tried so far for about 15 years.” Mershin says. Also, performance on managed tests can exceed the performance of the best lab tests today, he says. “So far, different types cancer Detected in dogs faster than any other technique. “
In addition, dogs are clearly picking up connections that have previously avoided human researchers. When trained to respond to samples from patients with one type of cancer, some dogs identified several other types of cancer, even if there were no similarities between the samples. It is not obvious to humans.
These dogs can identify “cancers that do not have the same identical biomolecular signature in common and have nothing in the odorant,” Mershin says. Using powerful analytical tools such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GCMS) and microbial profiling, “for example, analyzing samples of skin and bladder cancer, breast and lung cancer has shown that dogs can do it. Detect — nothing in common. ”Still, dogs can generalize from one type of cancer to identify other cancers.
Mershin and his team have continued to develop and improve a small detector system that incorporates a mammalian olfactory receptor that is stabilized to act as a sensor. The data stream can be processed in real time by the functions of general smartphones. He envisions the day when all mobile phones will incorporate scent detectors, just as cameras are as popular in mobile phones. Such detectors, with advanced algorithms developed through machine learning, can detect early signs of illness much faster than normal screening regimes, and can even warn of smoke and gas leaks. He says there is.
In the latest test, the team tested 50 samples of urine from confirmed cases. Prostate cancer Controls known to be disease-free using both dogs trained and handled by Medical Detection Dogs in the United Kingdom and a miniaturized detection system. We then applied a machine learning program to draw similarities and differences between samples where sensor-based systems could help identify the disease. When the same sample was tested, the prosthesis was able to match the success rates of dogs, with both methods scoring over 70%.
The miniaturized detection system is actually more than a dog’s nose in that it can detect and identify small traces of various molecules, as confirmed by the controlled tests mandated by DARPA. Mershin says it is 200 times more sensitive. But in terms of interpreting those molecules, “it’s 100 percent annoying.”that is Machine learning Dogs try to find elusive patterns that can be inferred from the scent, but humans have not been able to figure them out from chemical analysis.
“Dog doesn’t know chemistry,” says Mershin. “They don’t see a list of molecules in their heads. When they smell a cup of coffee, they don’t see a list of names and concentrations and they feel an integrated sensation. The sensation of that scented character. Is dog’s and can be mined. “
Physical devices for detecting and analyzing molecules in the air have been developed for several years with a focus on reducing their size, but until now analysis has been lacking. “We knew that sensors were already better than dogs could do in terms of detection limits, but what we’ve shown so far is that we can train artificial intelligence to imitate dogs,” he says. .. “And now we have shown that we can do this. We have shown that what dogs do can be reproduced to some extent.”
Researchers say the results provide a solid framework for further research to develop the technology to a level suitable for clinical use. Mershin hopes to test far more samples, perhaps 5,000, to identify key indicators of disease in more detail. However, such tests are not cheap. He says it costs about $ 1,000 per sample to collect, document, ship, and analyze clinically tested and certified disease-free urine samples.
Looking back on how he was involved in this study, Marcin recalled his study on the detection of bladder cancer. In this study, dogs continued to misidentify one member of the control group as positive for the disease, despite being specially selected based on hospital tests. There is no illness. Patients who knew about testing dogs chose to have more tests and, months later, found that they had the disease very early on. “It’s just one case, but I have to admit that it rocked me,” says Mershin.
Guest C, Harris R, Sfanos KS, Shrestha E, Partin AW, Trock B, et al. (2021) Possibility to integrate dog olfaction with urinary chemical and microbial profiling to detect fatal prostate cancer .. PLoS ONE 16 (2): e0245530. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0245530
Provided by
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Quote: Towards a device that sniffs a disease comparable to a dog’s nose (February 17, 2021) February 17, 2021 https://phys.org/news/2021-02-disease-sniffing-device-rivals- Obtained from dog-nose.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]