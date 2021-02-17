Pregnant doctors vaccinated with COVID-19 share her experience





When Dr. Jane Martin’s workplace posted a photo of her COVID-19 vaccination, she didn’t anticipate what would happen next. In the photo, Martin’s 9-month pregnant belly was exposed, and many were excited online. A self-proclaimed vaccination expert scolded her doctor for her choice to vaccinate during pregnancy. The mother of Oxner Health’s 3-year-old and second-year maternal-fetal medicine fellow has given birth to a healthy baby girl named Rosemary since receiving both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. about 20,000 pregnant women I am vaccinated in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci said there were no reports of warning signs or serious side effects in pregnant women.And released by the World Health Organization guidance “There is no particular reason to believe that there are specific risks that outweigh the benefits of vaccination of pregnant women.” As an obstetrician and gynecologist, Martin treats women who are experiencing high-risk pregnancies. Working in the clinic during the pandemic meant she was in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. She says she witnessed a near-future mother around her age dying of illness. Her work experience during the pandemic “realized that I was at the forefront and at the highest risk of getting infected and having serious complications of COVID and pregnancy,” she says. Martin was worried that evidence might not support her decision to get vaccinated.She conducted her own research through the original vaccine research trial and the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. Note “I felt like I had as much information as I could to infer some conclusions from people who weren’t pregnant,” she says. She has research and expertise in high-risk pregnancies, vaccinated at 34 weeks gestation and a second vaccination at 37 weeks. “Since then, there have been no side effects,” says Martin. “Rosemary was a very active baby, and she remained very active in utero after both vaccinations. [doses] So I knew she tolerated both of them well. ” The rapid spread of photos of Martin being vaccinated has led to increased backlash from strangers online. Alongside the photos, people shared the story of a pregnant woman who had a miscarriage a few days after vaccination. “There are many causes for miscarriage and stillbirth,” says Martin. “Probably this person who had a miscarriage after vaccination had a miscarriage regardless of whether he received the vaccine.” After her photo became viral, she worried that a pregnant woman would notice “mother’s shame” against her and avoid the vaccine for it. But now Martin says she Share her story As a result, others “have been able to talk to healthcare providers, family members, and trusted people they know to decide whether to get the COVID vaccine.” Here & Now wants to know what listeners are asking about the COVID-19 vaccine.Send a question Here.. Marcel Hutchins Produced and edited this interview Todd Munt.. Serena McMahon I adapted it to the web. This article was originally published WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.







