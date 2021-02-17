February 17 Data: Utah Counts Another 10 COVID-19 Deaths, New Cases Again Less Than 1,000





Utah reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths from counties throughout the state on Wednesday. Six people died before February 1 due to the method of investigating and counting deaths from the coronavirus. The number of new cases confirmed by the test fell below 1,000 again, counting 901 new people infected from the 7,063 test. Since yesterday, 18,083 vaccinations have been implemented and recorded in Utah. More data from the Utah Department of Health is further down the story. The reported deaths on Wednesday were in the counties of Cash, Carbon, Davis, Salt Lake, Utah, and Washington. Victim identities are not provided, but personal data such as age, county, and hospitalization are provided. Four of the ten were not hospitalized, four were in long-term care facilities and two were in Utah hospitals. The United States has vaccinated about 1.7 million people a day with COVID-19 from 1 million a month ago. White House numbers show a steady increase About the pace of vaccination in the first month of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Get on track with Biden to reach Exceeds his stated goal of 100 million vaccinations Dosage for the first 100 days during employment. Meanwhile, the United Nations was keenly critical of the distribution of “terribly uneven and unfair” COVID-19. He said 10 countries implemented 75% of all vaccinations and demanded global efforts to vaccinate all people in all countries. A UN Security Council resolution told a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council that 130 countries did not receive a single dose of vaccine: “At this time, vaccine equity is the greatest moral test in front of world society. Is. “ Utah Department of Health reported next Wednesday good point: Today, we report 363,248 positive cases. This is an increase of 901 new cases since yesterday. vaccine: We report that the total vaccine dose is 551,068, which is 18,083 higher than yesterday. Lab test: We report 2,136,588 people tested. This is an increase of 7,063 people tested since yesterday.

Report a total of 3,631,393 tests. This is an increase of 20,286 tests from yesterday. trend: The 7-day rolling average of “people over people” positive rates is 13.5%. The 7-day rolling average of “test overtest” positive rates is 6.13.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 845 per day. Hospitalization: Currently, 263 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak was 14,294. Dead (number: A total of 1,806 deaths are reported. This is a newly reported increase in 10 deaths. The Salt Lake County death reported yesterday was deleted after the incident was determined not to be a resident of Utah. *** Six of the dead occurred before February 1, 2021. *** *** Male, 65-84 years old, living in Carbon County, hospitalized at death 1. Female, 45-64 years old, living in Salt Lake County, not hospitalized at death Male, 85+, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, 85+, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident A 65-84 year old woman living in Salt Lake County, hospitalized at death Male, 85+, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, 85+, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, 44-65 years old, living in Salt Lake County, not hospitalized at death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Utah County, not hospitalized at death Female, 65-84 years old, living in Cash County, not hospitalized at death Related article: UTAH CUMULATIVE COVID-19 Weekly — Weekly Increase Sunday, March 15: 28 — 28

Sunday, March 22: 181 — +153

Sunday, March 29: 719 — +538

April 5th (Sun): 1,605 — +886

Sunday, April 12: 2,303 — +698

April 19th (Sun): 3,069 — +766

Sunday, April 26: 3,948 — +879

Sunday, May 3rd, 5,175 — +1,227

Sunday, May 10: 6,251 — +1,076

Sunday, May 17: 7,238 — +987

Sunday, May 24: 8,392 — +1,154

May 31st (Sun): 9,797 — +1,405

Sunday, June 7: 12,066 — +2,269

Sunday, June 14: 14,313 — +2,247

Sunday, June 21st: 17,462 — +3,149

Sunday, June 28: 21,100 — +3,638

Sunday, July 5: 24,952 — +3,852

Sunday, July 12: 29,484 — +4,532

Sunday, July 19: 34,117 — + 4,633

Sunday, July 26: 37,973 — + 3,856

Sunday, August 2: 41,175 — + 3,202

Sunday, August 9: 44,127 — +2,952

Sunday, August 16: 46,652 — +2,528

Sunday, August 23: 49,115 — + 2,463

Sunday, August 30: 51,854 — +2,739

Sunday, September 6: 54,660 — +2,806

September 13 (Sun): 57,875 — +3,215

September 20th (Sun): 63,772 — +5,897

September 27 (Sun): 70,615 — +6,843

October 4th (Sun): 77,618 — +7,003

Sunday, October 11: 85,844 — +8,266

October 18th (Sun): 94,394 — +8,550

Sun. October 25: 104,882 — +10,488

Sun. November 1: 116,510 — +11,628

Sunday, November 8: 132,621 — +16,111

Sunday, November 15: 153,808 — +21,187

Sunday, November 22: 177,176 — +23,368

Sunday, November 29: 193,809 — +16,633

Sunday, December 6: 215,407 — +21,598

Sunday, December 13: 233,904 — +18,497

Sunday, December 20: 250,964 — +17,060

Sunday, December 27: 264,874 — +13,910

Sunday, January 3, 2021: 283,473 — +18,599

Sunday, January 10, 2021: 305,999 — + 22,526

Sunday, January 17, 2021: 323,837 — + 17,838

Sunday, January 24, 2021: 336,405 — + 12,568

Sunday, January 31, 2021: 346,624 — +10,219

Sunday, February 7, 2021: 354,608 — + 7,984

Sunday, February 14, 2021: 361,294 — +6,686 For more information from the Utah Coronavirus website, click here. For more information on the CDC COVID-19 website, click here. For COVID-19 data collected from all over the world click here. For stories related to coronavirus, click here.

