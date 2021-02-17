Detroit residents over the age of 60 with certain medical conditions can now be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine

Detroit – Detroit residents over the age of 60 and suffering from certain chronic medical conditions COVID-19 vaccine,Mayor Mike Dagan Said.

“Detroit is committed to making the vaccine available to all of the most vulnerable residents,” said Dagan. “People with diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, or other chronic illnesses have a much higher COVID mortality rate than the general population.”

According to Dagan, vaccinations will be given at the TCF Center.Eligible residents must book at TCF from Wednesday Call 313-230-0505..

Wheelchair-accessible transportation Call 313-208-7364..

“I’m pleased with the Governor’s support to reduce the age of people with chronic illnesses to 60. I hope we can reduce them to 55 again in the near future,” said Detroit’s Chief Public Health Officer. Dennis Fair said.

She called Wednesday’s announcement “a major step towards reducing the worst impact of COVID.”

Some of the included conditions:

Cancer (currently and in remission)

asthma

Heart condition

High blood pressure

Sickle cell disease

Cerebrovascular accident

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary fibrosis

HIV

COPD

Type 1 or type 2 diabetes

Alzheimer’s disease

dementia

Cystic fibrosis

Cardiomyopathy

Liver disease

Coronary artery disease

Reservations will be available earlier this week, according to the city.

When a patient arrives at an appointment, they will be asked to provide evidence of their medical condition, such as a healthcare provider’s memo, insurance record, prescription bottle, or other document confirming their condition.

Last week, Duggan targeted residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their home caregivers. He also announced Senior Saturday-a series of weekend vaccination events for Detroit over the age of 65.

Duggan has announced a program to offer a $ 2 ride to the TCF Center for Detroit residents who do not have their own mode of transportation. This program includes wheelchair-accessible vehicles for the physically challenged.

This is an updated list of eligible Detroit residents who can schedule bookings at the TCF Center:

Workers in the food service industry that handle grocery stores, restaurants, meat packaging, food and beverages that live or work in Detroit.

Security guards and janitor who live or work in Detroit.

Detroit resident over 65 years old (born before 1955).

Teachers, support staff, day care workers from kindergarten to high school.

S. A post office employee who lives or works in Detroit.

Employees of the city of Detroit or a city agency working in a regular workplace (employees working from home are not currently eligible).

State and federal law enforcement agencies operating in Detroit.

Members of the priest who interact with members of their congregation.

An employee of a funeral home / morgue working in Detroit.

Paid and unpaid people in the medical setting who may be directly or indirectly exposed to patients working in Detroit or infectious substances.

A member of the city’s disabled community.

Home health care worker living in Detroit.

Residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their home caregivers.

Residents over the age of 60 in chronic health.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Workers and residents will not be vaccinated without making an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

Employees scheduling grocery store and security guard appointments must provide their name, address, and age.

To increase efficiency and convenience, the city recommends that qualified members of the same family or neighbors jointly schedule and arrive in the same vehicle, if possible.

Group B key workers must provide the employer’s name and up-to-date pay slips to verify eligibility.

The appointment should last about an hour after entering the TCF garage.

Anyone who makes an appointment will receive two appointment dates-one for the first dose and one for the second dose required.

Call center staff will contact and notify each scheduled person prior to the second booking. Residents will receive specific instructions on when and where to arrive at the TCF Center and where to fill out the basic consent form.

After being vaccinated, residents should stay in a car in the TCF garage for about 15 minutes to make sure there are no side effects. Medical staff will assist those who have experienced side effects.