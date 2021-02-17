COVID Variant Found in North Dakota — What Does That Mean? | Coronavirus

Question: North Dakota confirmed the first case of a COVID-19 mutant found in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, February 17th. What do you mean?
answer: The virus changes and mutates — scientists expected it with COVID-19, but there are still unanswered questions.
In the fall, the UK identified a variant COVID strain. This was a concern because it appears to be more contagious.
“This variant spreads easier and faster than other variants,” writes the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “In January 2021, British experts reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants, but to confirm this finding. Needs more research. “
There is much that scientists are still trying to figure out. For example, how widespread the variant is, whether it causes different symptoms, whether it responds to the same treatment, and so on. This last point is especially serious as the United States continues to strive to deploy vaccines against the disease. As of Wednesday, February 17, approximately 14% of North Dakota residents were vaccinated.
The CDC, along with other public health authorities, emphasizes the importance of implementing COVID-19 precautions.
“Strict and enhanced compliance with public health mitigation strategies such as vaccination, physical distance, mask use, hand hygiene, quarantine and quarantine limits the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and protects public health. It is essential to do so, “CDC wrote.
The North Dakota case was confirmed on Tuesday. One recently traveled to the United States and the other was in close contact.
“Variant surveillance tests are underway at the North Dakota Institute for Public Health in collaboration with other diagnostic laboratories,” said Dr. Christie Massen, director of the Institute for Public Health. Surveillance consists of some genomic sequencing of COVID-19-positive specimens.
“This mutant is considered to be more contagious, and people who continue to wear masks, keep a physical distance, stay home when ill, get tested, and test positive. It emphasizes the importance of quarantining when exposed to the disease, said Kirby Kruger, director of disease management at NDDoH. “Vaccination when it’s your turn is to vacate the mutant strain. Another great way to prevent the spread. “
