



According to one study, a multinational research team that includes scientists from the Santa Monica-based Prostate Cancer Foundation details how dogs can sniff out prostate cancer and is more accurate than it can save lives. Published Wednesday, which may lead to non-invasive early diagnostic tools. Observations dating back to the mid-2000s have shown that dogs can sniff out early-stage prostate and other cancers with surprising accuracy, but researchers have found that scent elements and information processing methods detected by dogs. Did not know exactly. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One found three approaches to dog olfactory detection and artificial intelligence support in experiments conducted by scientists at PCF, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, and UK-based Medical Detection Dogs. Combined. Chemical analysis of a urine sample and microbiological analysis of the same sample of a man who underwent a biopsy suspected of having prostate cancer. 4-year-old Labrador and 7-year-old Vizsla were trained to detect prostate cancer odors in urine samples collected from patients with this disease, including Gleason 9 prostate cancer. This is the most beneficial and most deadly tumor. From early detection. The results showed that dogs had a 71% chance of correctly identifying positive samples and a 70% to 76% chance of correctly ignoring negative samples, including samples from other diseases. Dogs were also correctly identified if 73% of the blinded patient samples were disease-free. This is comparable to the PSA blood test, which is the most commonly used prostate cancer test. “This study showed that the dog’s nose can hold the key to an urgently needed, more accurate, non-invasive early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis,” said the lead author of the study. Claire Guest of Medical Detection Dogs said. “…. This has great potential, and in time the ability of the dog’s nose to be converted into electronics.” Scientists say large-scale research is planned to develop a machine’s olfactory diagnostic tool, or a “robot nose” that could eventually become a smartphone app. MIT is developing a prototype. “One of the main points of this study is that dogs not only detect prostate cancer, but also detect the most deadly prostate cancer. They will benefit most from early detection.” Said Dr. Jonathan Simons, President and CEO. Co-author of PCF and research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken of Financier, PCF has raised more than $ 856 million to support research at 244 cancer centers and universities in 22 countries.

