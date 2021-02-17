130 organizations urge Biden to prioritize people with cancer for COVID-19 vaccination







A group of 130 cancer centers, organizations and other organizations today President Joe Biden Encourage people diagnosed with cancer to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine. "We fully support your COVID-19 vaccination program, which requires increased access and vaccination of as many Americans as possible," the letter said. "But we are forced to emphasize the urgency of prioritizing access to. COVID-19 vaccine for patients with active cancer And cancer survivors. " Source: Adobe Stock.

The letter, initiated by the American Association for Cancer Research, emphasizes increasing evidence that cancer patients are at increased risk of serious illness and death if they become infected with the new coronavirus. According to one study, cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are twice as likely to be hospitalized as cancer-free patients. Another literature review has shown that the case fatality rate of COVID-19 is double among cancer patients. “Cancer patients undergoing treatment often receive face-to-face clinical treatment, which can increase their risk of exposure to the virus,” the letter said. “In addition, certain cancer patients are vulnerable to infection because of the reduced immune status caused by the cancer and / or treatment. Obviously, by immunizing the cancer patient being treated, they become infected with the virus. Provides the best protection against threats. “ The letter provides Biden and his administration officials with priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine for people with active cancer and cancer survivors in all state public health departments. Was urged to emphasize. Last month, the National Cancer Network Vaccination Advisory Board recommended prioritizing COVID-19 vaccination for people with active cancer and their caregivers and family contacts. .. Full letter available Here..

