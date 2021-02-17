Storm delays some Nevada vaccines and postpones appointments





Carson City, Nevada (AP) — Health officials in southern Nevada said a winter storm in much of the United States delayed the shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which the region plans to administer as its second dose this week. Stated. Greg Kassel, head of the incident management team in the Southern Nevada Health District, is working to contact people who have booked a second dose of Modena vaccine from Thursday through the rest of the week, and next week. Same date and time. Health officials did not have information on how many people were affected by delayed shipments. Two doses of Moderna’s vaccine are usually given every 28 days, but according to Kassel, the second dose can be given about 40 days after the first dose. The state’s Pfizer vaccine dose arrived as expected and was unaffected by the weather, Kassel said.

Nevada health officials reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, killing 41 people. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Nevada has seen a total of 289,392 known cases of coronavirus and 4,774 deaths.

The state’s two-week positive rate has been declining since mid-January, falling below 12% for the first time since November 10. The positive rate on Wednesday was 11.8%. The number of infections is believed to be much higher than reported, as many have not been tested. Studies show that people can get infected with the virus without feeling sick.

