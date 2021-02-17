Arizona COVID-19 deaths exceeded 15,000, more than 800,000 | National

Phoenix (AP) — Arizona passed two severe milestones on Wednesday, with more than 800,000 confirmed cases and 15,000, approximately 13 months after the state’s first reported outbreak of coronavirus. Reported COVID-19 pandemic total of more than one death.
The Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 1,315 confirmed cases and 82 new deaths, increasing the state pandemic total to 801,055 and 15,063 deaths.
Arizona was a national hotspot, both with a surge last summer and a larger one that started last fall, accelerated during the winter holidays, and began to decline in January.
The number of inpatient beds in Arizona peaked at 5,082 on January 11, and fell to 1,941 as of Tuesday. The peak of the summer surge in hospitalization was 3,517 on July 13.
According to data from the COVID follow-up project, the 7-day moving average for the past two weeks has declined, and daily new cases and daily deaths have continued to decline.
The daily moving average of new cases decreased from 4,634.3 on February 2 to 1,781.7 on Tuesday, and the moving average of daily deaths during the same period decreased from 130.6 to 99.3.
Because many people have not been tested, the number of infections is thought to be higher than reported, and studies show that people can get the virus without feeling sick.
Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer of Banner Health, a Phoenix-based hospital chain, said the reduction in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates was encouraged. “These trends are exactly what we want and we hope they will continue for the next few weeks.”
But the pandemic isn’t over, and people need to continue to wear masks, shrink social circles, and vaccinate when available, Vessel said. “We all need to continue to play their part,” she said.
According to the state’s coronavirus, a specimen of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Arizona was collected on January 22, 2020, but the first confirmed death from COVD-19 in the state was. , Almost two months later, occurred on March 17, 2020. Dashboard.
Looking at the dates on which the specimens were taken, the summer surge peaked on June 29, with 5,477 additional confirmed cases, and the current surge peaked on January 4, with an additional 12,157. There was a confirmed case of.
Like other states, Arizona continues to expand its vaccination system, demanding additional doses from the federal government.
Arizona will open a third state-owned vaccination site on Thursday, a remodeling and expansion of the Pima County site at the University of Arizona campus mall in Tucson. Registration for reservations on the new site began on Tuesday.
Arizona has previously opened two large state-owned sites in Phoenix Metro, with county-operated sites throughout the state.
Due to winter weather delaying vaccine delivery in some parts of the country, all sites in Maricopa and Pima counties receiving Pfizer vaccines had sufficient supplies to maintain their operations. But “on other Pfizer sites, the situation is fluid and will depend on the current supply of each provider,” the Health Services Department said Wednesday.
The ministry suggested that people in rural areas and those planning a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine check with their providers for availability.
Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit