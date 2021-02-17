Pfizer says South African variants can significantly reduce vaccine protection





(Reuters)-A South African variant of the coronavirus could reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer / BioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds, according to laboratory studies, and the shot was mutated. It’s unclear if it will work, the two companies said Wednesday. Studies show that vaccines can still neutralize the virus, and there is still no evidence from people’s trials that mutants reduce vaccine protection. Still, they are investing and discussing the development of updated or booster shots of the mRNA vaccine with regulators as needed. For this study, companies and scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) found the same mutation in the spike portion of a highly contagious coronavirus variant known as B.1.351, first discovered in South Africa. We have developed a genetically engineered virus that contains. Spikes, which the virus uses to invade human cells, are the primary target of many COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers have tested artificial viruses on blood collected from vaccinated people and compared their effects on the most common versions of the virus prevalent in US trials, with levels of neutralizing antibodies. Was found to decrease by two-thirds. Their findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Since there is no established benchmark to determine the level of antibody needed to protect against the virus, whether a two-thirds reduction would invalidate the vaccine against mutants that are widespread worldwide. Is unknown. However, UTMB professor and study co-author Pei-Yong Shi said he believes the Pfizer vaccine is likely to prevent this variant. “I don’t know what the minimum neutralization number is. We don’t have that cut-off line,” he said, and the observed immune response far exceeds where it is needed to provide protection. He added that it is likely to be. This is a single dose in clinical trials where both the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and a similar shot from Moderna Inc have lower antibody responses than the level reduction caused by South African variants in laboratory studies. It later provided some protection. He said the vaccine should still help protect against serious illness and death, even if the mutants of concern significantly reduce their effectiveness. Health experts said it was the most important factor in preventing the extended health system from being overwhelmed. To understand whether the vaccine is effective against South African variants, more, including benchmarks to determine which antibody levels are protective, such as clinical trials and the development of defense correlations. Work is needed, Shi said. Pfizer and BioNTech said they are doing similar laboratory work to understand whether their vaccine is effective against another variant first discovered in Brazil. Moderna published a correspondence on Wednesday at NEJM, showing similar data previously disclosed elsewhere, showing a 6-fold reduction in antibody levels compared to the South African variant. Modana also said that the actual efficacy of the vaccine against South African variants has not yet been determined. The company previously said it believed the vaccine was effective against mutants. Report by Michael Erman; Additional report by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago. Edited by Bill Berkrot

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos