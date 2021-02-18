COVID-19 vaccine technology may help fight cancer

Share on Pinterest Scientists say that the way the COVID-19 vaccine stimulates the body’s immune system can be used for potential cancer vaccines. Joan Slatkin / Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Scientists are looking for ways to use the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology introduced in the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to combat cancer.

According to experts, mRNA can stimulate the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.

They say that because of the different types of cancer, every vaccine needs to be versatile.

According to experts, the technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could also be used to tackle cancer.

“Cancer cells make proteins that are targeted by RNA vaccines. Advances in this area have been reported in the treatment of melanoma.” Dr. Jeffrey A. Mets, The Chief of Staff of the American Cancer Treatment Center in Atlanta told Healthline.

“But cancer treatment is different from cancer prevention. What has improved awareness, screening, and administration of the HPV vaccine achieved in the last decade, focusing on the dramatic reduction in cervical cancer? You can see, “says Metts.

“The HPV vaccine has been shown to be able to prevent 80-90% of cervical cancers, which is a very effective strategy associated with cancer, but it doesn’t treat it,” he says. I did.

However, cancer vaccines blur the line between prevention and treatment.

Conventional inoculation as follows COVID-19 vaccine, Stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize and attack viral cells.

A Cancer vaccines work as wellTeach the body’s immune system to recognize cancer cells, to prevent the cancer from recurring, or to actively seek out and destroy tumors in the body as an immunotherapy.

One of the reasons this works is that mRNA editing is a very flexible technology.

“MRNA can be encoded by any conceivable protein. It can deliver mRNA to tumor cells to express proteins that signal the immune system and attack tumor cells as foreign pathogens that need to be eliminated. “. Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strand Therapeutics, a company that develops PhD, mRNA therapy and synthetic biology.

“It also has enhanced sensors that deliver mRNA to immune cells and detect tumors, which effectively teaches the immune system how to kill tumor cells,” Becraft told Healthline. ..

He added: “Existing treatments require the laboratory to create synthetic proteins that kill the tumor or activate the immune system against the tumor. With mRNA, any number of these proteins are encoded into mRNAs of the same molecule. It allows tumor cells to “create their own treatment” inside the tumor. “