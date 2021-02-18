Health
COVID-19 vaccine technology may help fight cancer
- Scientists are looking for ways to use the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology introduced in the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to combat cancer.
- According to experts, mRNA can stimulate the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.
- They say that because of the different types of cancer, every vaccine needs to be versatile.
Messenger RNA (mRNAAccording to experts, the technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could also be used to tackle cancer.
“Cancer cells make proteins that are targeted by RNA vaccines. Advances in this area have been reported in the treatment of melanoma.” Dr. Jeffrey A. Mets, The Chief of Staff of the American Cancer Treatment Center in Atlanta told Healthline.
“But cancer treatment is different from cancer prevention. What has improved awareness, screening, and administration of the HPV vaccine achieved in the last decade, focusing on the dramatic reduction in cervical cancer? You can see, “says Metts.
“The HPV vaccine has been shown to be able to prevent 80-90% of cervical cancers, which is a very effective strategy associated with cancer, but it doesn’t treat it,” he says. I did.
However, cancer vaccines blur the line between prevention and treatment.
Conventional inoculation as follows COVID-19 vaccine, Stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize and attack viral cells.
A Cancer vaccines work as wellTeach the body’s immune system to recognize cancer cells, to prevent the cancer from recurring, or to actively seek out and destroy tumors in the body as an immunotherapy.
One of the reasons this works is that mRNA editing is a very flexible technology.
“MRNA can be encoded by any conceivable protein. It can deliver mRNA to tumor cells to express proteins that signal the immune system and attack tumor cells as foreign pathogens that need to be eliminated. “. Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strand Therapeutics, a company that develops PhD, mRNA therapy and synthetic biology.
“It also has enhanced sensors that deliver mRNA to immune cells and detect tumors, which effectively teaches the immune system how to kill tumor cells,” Becraft told Healthline. ..
He added: “Existing treatments require the laboratory to create synthetic proteins that kill the tumor or activate the immune system against the tumor. With mRNA, any number of these proteins are encoded into mRNAs of the same molecule. It allows tumor cells to “create their own treatment” inside the tumor. “
However, one of the challenges in treating cancer with mRNA is that it does not last long in the body until it deteriorates.
The development of technology to change this is New research It was published in the journal Nano Letters of the American Chemical Society.
Researchers in China have developed and tested a new hydrogel containing and stabilizing mRNA that allows sustained release of both mRNA and adjuvant (a compound that improves the immune response to the vaccine).
This allows the treatment to last for 30 days.
In this study, researchers reported that treated melanoma mice did not show both tumor size reduction or lung metastasis after treatment with this mRNA vaccine.
If successful in further trials, this could be a promising development for the treatment of human cancer.
The Becraft company is working on a similar technology.
“Current technology for mRNA-based cancer treatment in the clinic has a short half-life of expression and can only turn a tumor into a mini” self-treatment factory “in a day or two,” he said.
“Strand [Therapeutics] Has developed a special self-replicating mRNA technique that allows tumors to express these drugs for weeks instead of days. Not only does this improve the effectiveness of the treatment, it also reduces the number of injections to the patient and improves the patient’s quality of life, “says Becraft.
So are we seeing a future in which cancer is “cured” by RNA vaccines, or at least easier to treat?
The answer is optimistic “maybe”.
“Early, but considered a promising new drug development area. There are a number. [of] Cell reprogramming and protein replacement therapies look very promising, but the latter can progress more rapidly because they are good at measuring protein expression. ” Anna BarkerA PhD in Chief Strategy Officer, Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformational Medicine, University of Southern California, told Healthline.
Mets agreed, but cautioned.
“MRNA vaccines use techniques similar to today’s targeted cancer treatments, such as immunotherapy, but cancer and infections are not synonymous,” Mets said.
“Cancers are complex, have our DNA, and are constantly mutating. It’s important to understand that there are many cancers and the two cancers are not exactly the same,” Mets said. I am. “We need to continue to monitor the results of ongoing and future laboratory and clinical studies to better understand the potential use of mRNA for the treatment or prevention of cancer.”
mRNA therapy may include two vaccines. One is personalized medicine that targets the expression of specific cancers and the other is a treatment that targets only cancer cells using a sample of their own cells.
“It’s easy to hear simple terms such as RNA, DNA, and vaccines, and it’s hard to think that successful treatment of one group of diseases is comparable to treating another group of diseases using the same technology. It’s easy. This is a problem, “says Mets.
“We are in a position to look at the data, learn and advance as a scientific and medical community. mRNA can unleash a whole new line of vaccines against a variety of viruses and diseases,” he said. I added.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]