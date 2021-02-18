Vaccinations across Brazil escape it from shortages





Inès de La Frecida Jolo, 61, was one of the first participants in the study to receive her shot at a school near her home Wednesday morning. “It’s a great pleasure because it’s not just for me, but for the whole city. I’m very happy,” Jolo said. The coronaback vaccine is an experimental partner. “This gives us a deeper understanding of what’s happening not only in vaccinated people, but also in pandemics. The number of affected people, hospital needs,” Covas said at the opening ceremony on Wednesday. Said. Serrana, with a population of about 45,000, a quarter of Providence’s population in Rhode Island, is one of the most devastated cities in São Paulo, with about 5% of its population infected with the virus. Marcos Borges, head of the state hospital, said. Serana’s, this is also part of Project S. Borges said the town needs to be prepared before the investigation begins, as the cases need to be closely monitored. All residents with COVID-19 symptoms for more than 2 days underwent a quick PCR test with results within 24 hours. A wide range of communication campaigns, supported by the messaging application WhatsApp, aims to ensure a high level of participation. Cobas of Butantã said last week that registration required a residence history after reports that Brazilians had rented or bought real estate in Serana to participate in the survey. The state of São Paulo has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Brazil, but is also a leader in vaccine security efforts while federal officials have been accused of stalling. Butantan signed a contract with Chinese company Sinovac for 46 million CoronaVac vaccines in September, and also transferred technology for future domestic production. Butantã shared a slightly disappointing result in the CoronaVac test in Brazil last month, with an overall effectiveness of 50.38%. Although lower than other vaccines, global health officials say vaccines that are at least 50% effective are useful. CoronaVac was 78% successful in preventing mild illness and completely eliminated death. Project S begins just a month after the country begins vaccination, and some cities lack vaccinations for the elderly. Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday suspended new vaccinations for a week. City officials said they would continue to provide a second dose to those who had already been injected once but suspended new shots for the elderly. Rio officials say the vaccine for the new recipient is gone, partly because they delayed their schedule by a week after receiving the new high dose. Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Monday that additional shots would not be delivered until next week. Other capitals, such as Salvador in Bahia and Cuiabá in Mato Grosso, had to adopt a similar strategy. The impending shortage has also been reported in at least four other capitals, according to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo. Some mayors and governors have accused President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration of not previously seeking further vaccine contracts. Of the 100 million AstraZeneca doses contracted by his government, only 2 million have arrived so far. Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuero said in an online meeting Wednesday with representatives from 26 states and federal jurisdictions that Brazil would be vaccinated with nearly 231 million by July 31. Many Brazilians said there would be Sputnik V and Kovacin jabs that have not yet been approved by Brazilian health regulators. According to Butantan’s Corbus, there is no risk of vaccination interruption in Serana, as a special batch of corona bags has been created specifically for the study. Participation is not mandatory, but as of last week there were over 23,000 registrations and is expected to be high. Serana is not isolated and people can come and go freely. Participants will be monitored for up to one year after vaccination, and researchers will also assess the impact of pandemics on the economy and vaccination acceptance. First results are expected within 12 weeks. Diane Jantet reported from Rio. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

