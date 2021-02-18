Long-term effects of COVID-19 visible on medical images, according to a Northwestern University study





Chicago (WLS)-Medical images may reveal long-term damage to COVID-19 to the patient’s muscles, nerves, joints, bones and other soft tissues, and according to new medical care, the images are better than the patient A study published Wednesday that may lead to proper treatment. A new Northwestern University study published in the journal Skeletal Radiology on February 17 details how different types of images, such as ultrasound, x-rays, MRI, and CT scans, can show how the body attacks. It is explained. Related: Coronavirus Symptoms: Mysterious and terrifying symptoms persist long after the first COVID-19 infection Dr. Swati Deshmuk, author and assistant professor at Northwestern University, said: Feinberg School of Medicine. Studies have shown that radiographic images, some using controls, can show inflamed nerves or dead tissue when the body attacks itself. Related: COVID-19 survivors say they are still affected months after defeating the virus It also shows that the effects of COVID-19 can last for months. This is what Tajma Hodzik, 31, from Albany Park, is currently experiencing. She fought COVID-19 in June 2020, but the effects were long-lasting and caused an autoimmune disease called COVID-induced psoriatic arthritis. “I got inflamed all over my body and all my joints. I couldn’t get out of bed. I couldn’t do anything independently. I couldn’t take a shower or take a walk,” Hosik said. Recollected. Pain sent her to the hospital for the second time in 2020. Hodzik describes psoriatic arthritis as follows: “This is an autoimmune disease. There are two parts. The psoriasis part is the spots and rashes on my body. Arthritis is what we think of and is arthritis as a chronic disease.” Related: Young adults in Chicago share life-changing COVID-19 long-distance symptoms Radiation images are understood by the eyes of an expert. Dr. Deshmukh studied a variety of images from other COVID-19 patients, including inflamed nerves, dead and damaged tissue, blood clots, and damaged joints. Overall, she said, these images help doctors make medical decisions for patients. “Based on what the images show, we can recommend the best next steps for diagnosis, treatment, and management through this long recovery path,” said Dr. Deshmukh. “That’s why radiologists are sometimes called doctors.” Related: Studies show that brain-related symptoms after COVID-19 may be common Diagnostic imaging helps explain the problem, but Hodzic is concerned about the future and what it means for recovery, especially as he is currently taking medication to control psoriatic arthritis. “I don’t know. As long as I’m alive, I don’t know if this will last for two or five years next year,” she said. “Or whether I can quit the drug. That’s a pretty big unknown so far.”

Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. all rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos