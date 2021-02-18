UW studies show high COVID infection rates in pregnant women





A recently published study led by researchers at the University of Washington showed that COVID-19 infection rates were relatively high among pregnant women. The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, estimates that COVID-19 infection rates are 70% higher in pregnant women than those recorded in similar elderly people in Washington. Erica Rocken, an epidemiologist at UW School, said: “The high prevalence of pregnant patients is due to the overrepresentation of women in many occupations and industries (healthcare, education, services, etc.) that are considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. In public health, she also added that pregnant women have children in larger households, day care or playgroups and may be caregivers within an extended family. The study also showed that pregnant women with color had a disproportionately high COVID-19 infection rate. This is because we recorded a 2-3 times higher pregnancies rate for pregnant women than expected based on the state’s racial and ethnic distribution from 2018. “Our data show that pregnant people did not avoid the pandemic as we wanted, and the color community was the biggest burden,” said the University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Christina Adams Waldorf, OB-GYN, said. Senior author of the report. “We were disappointed with the high infection rate not only in the color community, but also in patients with limited English proficiency.” Studies have shown that many pregnant women infected with COVID-19 have opted for medical care in languages ​​other than English. Adams Waldorf said the need for public health resources and vaccination outreach in these communities is increasing. Adams Waldorf suggests that the high pregnancies of pregnant women, coupled with the serious illness of COVID-19 and the increased risk of maternal mortality, suggest that pregnant women should be prioritized for vaccination. Stated. “Many states have completely written down pregnant women from vaccine prioritization,” she said. In light of our statement of opinion in modern society, we conclude our comments on the website. We respect the opinions of our readers and encourage you to continue the conversation. Feel free to share story tips by email [email protected].. To share your opinion for publication, please submit a letter from our website https://www.bothell-reporter.com/submit-letter/.. Please enter your name, address and phone number during the day. (Only the name and place of origin will be published.) We reserve the right to edit the characters, but please shorten it if it is less than 300 words.



