Studies show that 1 in 5 hospitalized Covid patients with diabetes die within 28 days





The results of an ongoing study by the University of Nantes in France also show that 1 in 8 diabetics Coronavirus I was still there 28 days later. The British Diabetes Society said understanding which illnesses are at higher risk when hospitalized with Covid-19 can help improve care and save lives. The findings show that within 28 days of admission, 577 (21 percent) of the 2,796 patients surveyed died. Almost 50% (1,404) were discharged and usually stayed for 9 days. On the 28th day, about 12% were hospitalized and 17% were moved to a different facility than the original hospital. The author of this study, published in the Diabetologia Journal, said: “Identifying the favorable variables associated with discharge and the unfavorable variables associated with death leads to patient reclassification and helps in the proper use of resources according to individual patient profiles.” Relation Early results in this study, based on a small sample of people last May, suggested that 10% of diabetic Covid patients died within 7 days of admission. Dr. Fayley Lee, Senior Research and Communication Officer at the British Diabetes Society, said the study supports previous studies that showed specific risk factors such as aging and a history of diabetic complications: “Diabetics have coronavirus. Ingestion increases the risk of harm. “ “It also provides fresh insights into the factors involved in faster recovery from the virus,” she said. Dr. Riley said: “Understanding people who are at high risk of diabetes if they are hospitalized with the coronavirus can help improve care and save lives. “But it’s also important to remember that the overall risk of diabetics dying is low and has decreased over the past year. “Since the data from this study were collected, new drugs that have been shown to better understand coronavirus treatments and reduce the risk of death are now in daily use. “The best way to reduce the risk of diabetics becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus is to avoid contact with the virus and vaccinate. “In the UK, people with diabetes are currently invited to vaccinate, and those at highest risk are prioritized and invited to Shield. Once the vaccine is provided, it is highly recommended to vaccinate. . “

