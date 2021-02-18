New Mexicans wait for firing as COVID vaccine supply slowly increases

Weekly shipments of the two Albuquerque-COVID-19 vaccines continue to grow, with New Mexico expecting 72,510 doses next week. This is about 4,700 more times than the previous shipment.

State Health Minister-Designated Tracie Collins and Human Services Secretary David Scrase, both doctors, provided up-to-date information on joint progress at a video press conference Wednesday afternoon.

New Mexico has received a total of 454,350 doses of vaccines developed by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, with all but 51 vaccines given, according to Health Administration data. It is ranked third in the country by using vaccine assignments.

More: COVID-19 “Compensation” Bill Stalls on Committee

Both vaccines require two doses at intervals of several weeks for complete vaccination. Collins reported that New Mexico has now fully vaccinated 143,578, which is 7 percent of New Mexico’s total population.

Collins said equity subgroups within the State Department continue to analyze their distribution to vulnerable groups by geographic and ethnic identity. DOH has begun reporting vaccine distribution data by age group and ethnicity. Online vaccine dashboard Data for this week and 33 counties in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 627,867 residents have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine registration in New Mexico. It collects contact information and sufficient personal data to identify registrants by subgroups related to the phased vaccine deployment in New Mexico. Collins said he would prioritize the groups most vulnerable to complications and deaths. From COVID-19 disease caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The registry will later send you notifications when and where you can report for vaccination. However, at this stage, the total number of people who can be vaccinated is about 800,000. Due to the very limited supplies, that means waiting a long time for many of them to sign up.

More:According to a new study, about 40% of deaths from the US coronavirus could have been prevented.

According to Collins, about 64% of Phase 1A residents, the first group of vaccine deployments, including front-line healthcare professionals and caregivers, have received at least the first shot and remain a top priority. ..

In addition, the first two subgroups of Phase 1B will be vaccinated. People over the age of 75, or people over the age of 16 who have at least one chronic condition that can exacerbate COVID-19 disease.

“It’s very important for providers to go in sequence and follow gradual distribution,” Collins emphasized the need to ensure that the highest-risk people get the vaccine as soon as possible.

In addition to the current increase in supply of the two vaccines, the secretary said he hopes that the third vaccine under development by Johnson & Johnson will obtain an emergency use authorization in early March. ..

More:Tracking COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by State: How Many People Are Vaccinated in the United States?

Collins was asked again about making teachers a priority for vaccination when some schools resume direct instruction, saying, “Our assessment is based on reduced morbidity and mortality. It’s based on who is most at risk, not on the profession. ” I want to make sure I get to the frontline essential workers as soon as possible. “

Are you supposed to double mask now?

Scrase meets to clarify recent guidance from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks in response to reports recommending double masking to limit the spread of new infectious variants of coronavirus. Spent a lot of time in.

CDC Guidance published last Saturday Keep in mind that not all masks provide the same level of protection against viral infections, so a layered mask or a combination of masks that fits correctly was recommended.

Scrase basically emphasized these recommendations, stating that a properly fitted mask should cover the nose and mouth and move in response to the wearer’s breathing.

If the fit is questionable, he added, wearing a paper mask underneath the cloth mask could further capture the fine droplets that could carry the virus.

More: Las Cruces Public School Finalizes Plan for Face-to-face Learning

Although medical research is underway on a number of variants of SARS-CoV-2, Scrase found early findings that “they may be resistant to treatment and / or the vaccine itself. “It suggests.

Masks continue to be a consistent practice among vaccinated people, as vaccination against the corona virus is slowly spreading throughout the state and research into the transmission of the virus by vaccinated people is still ongoing. Should be, Scrase said.

Regarding returning to normal, Scrase said, “things really change when almost everyone is vaccinated,” but said there may be permanent changes in public life. Said.

“I don’t think we know when the moment when masks will be worn less will come,” Scraise said.

New Mexico continues to report a declining trend in daily case numbers in all parts of the state, with an average of 369 for seven days as of February 11. The state goal is 168 or less.

Meanwhile, the state has recently averaged more than 10,000 vaccinations per day, well above the rate of infection per day. While demand for ICU beds throughout the state remains high, hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients have also declined significantly, Scrase said.

Although the downward trend is primarily due to public health practices and quarantine of active cases, data modeling at the Los Alamos National Laboratory shows that vaccination now reduces the daily incidence by 20%. It shows that it is letting.

For now, both doctors say that the best defenses against COVID-19 are proper mask wear, staying at home as much as possible, keeping distance from non-household members, and good hygiene. He said it was a practice, that is, washing and disinfecting hands frequently.

On Wednesday, DOH reported 281 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state since March last year to 181,332. Of these, 125,064 (or 69%) were designated as recovering and 3,562 died. As of Wednesday, 280 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout the state.

Algernon Danmassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, [email protected] Or @AlgernonWrites On Twitter.

More: Las Cruces Approves $ 977,000 for Pandemic Assistance