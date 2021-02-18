Impact of COVID-19 on mental health among color communities





Phoenix — We’ve all been anxious and stressed during these uncertainties, but studies show that Latin Americans are more likely to be fighting mental health problems because of a pandemic. I am. “Sadly, we see a lot of lessons about anxiety and lessons about depression and suicidal ideation,” said Martha Munoz, a Phoenix psychologist. Munoz says the pandemic mental health problem has been hit hard by Latin Americans. “I’m having a hard time, including myself.” She is a trained counselor, but all her training was not prepared to lose her friend to suicide. “This person has already retired due to a pandemic. She has stopped going to support groups. Her family is in another state, so she has been alone for so long and communicated with her family. Wasn’t there, “Munoz said. According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, African Americans and Latin Americans have a higher incidence of symptoms of anxiety and depression. Study by Commonwealth Fund Latin Americans, women, and low-income earners have shown that pandemics pose the highest risk of mental health concerns. Studies show that some of the barriers facing these communities are, among other things, reduced access to health insurance, high out-of-pocket costs, reduced treatment options nearby, and lack of online mental health care. .. “The situation is the source of stress, but the biggest problem here is that we don’t have enough tools to overcome it,” said Teodora Mejia-Gaspar, head of the local nonprofit Transqueer Pueblo. I am. Mejia-Gaspar directs a program designed to help colored women suffering from mental health through art and drama. “We know that art is healed. Unfortunately, admitting the need for mental health is still considered taboo in our community,” said Mejia-Gaspar. I will. Munoz says it’s important not to be afraid to ask for help. “Mental health exists and we cannot deny what is happening now.” If you need help and need urgent help, call 911. It is available 24 hours a day. Added a list of resources to help you if you are experiencing difficult times. Welcome Community Solution: Welcome program The mission is to improve the mental health and quality of life of migrants through a nationwide network of facilitators who guide change through people, teach advocacy and empower migrants for community service.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos