As the Orange County coronavirus metric improves, a red layer may be visible





Orange County coronavirus counts meet one of the three indicators needed to move from the state’s most restrictive “widespread” purple layer to the less restrictive “substantial” red layer. Therefore, we are continuing to improve. The Orange County Healthcare Agency reports that the county’s positive test rate has dropped to 7.8%. This number is an average of 7 days and there is a 7 day lag. Red counties should have a positive rate of 5% to 8%. However, the county has two other ways to meet the requirements. The adjusted case rate per day is 4-7 per 100,000, and the quartile positive rate for health inequalities is 5.3% -8%. Health inequal quartiles measure virus infection rates in the county’s most disadvantaged communities. The adjusted daily case rate for Orange County is 20.7 per 100,000 and the quartile of health inequalities is 10.7%. “It’s good news because we haven’t seen any spikes from the Super Bowl so far,” Orange County executive officer Frank Kim told City News Service this week. “One foot is in the red layer and the other foot is still purple and well planted,” Kim said. The county must meet the requirements for that hierarchy for two weeks before moving to the less restrictive hierarchy.Last fall, Orange County In the red layer, Movie theaters, gyms, etc. can be relocated and opened indoors. county Opened new COVID-19 vaccination site At the University of Santa Ana on Wednesday. Scheduled surgery runs from Tuesday to Saturday and aims to vaccinate 1,000 people in high-risk communities such as Santa Ana and Anaheim per day. According to the news release, qualified individuals living in identified high-risk communities will receive reservations. Medical institutions reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the county-wide death toll to 3,644. 166 positive COVID-19 tests are performed daily and to date 243,329 cases have been recorded (including deaths) throughout the county. There are 719 patients in the hospital, of whom 235 are in the intensive care unit. The latest cumulative coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in some cities in Orange County are: Santa Ana: 43,587; 650 dead

Anaheim: 40,475; 667 dead

Huntington Beach: 10,050; 170 dead

Costa Mesa: 8,545; 95 dead

Irvine: 9,906; 61 dead

Newport Beach: 3,535; 63 dead

Fountain Valley: 3,328; 58 dead

Laguna Beach: 777; 5 deaths The number of cases by age group followed by the number of deaths is as follows. 0 to 17: 25,116; 1 death

18-24: 33,632 cases. 8 people died

25-34: 48,660 cases; 39 deaths

35-44: 37,959; 81 dead

45-54: 39,073 cases; 234 deaths

55 to 64: 30,626; 492 deaths

65-74: 15,254 cases; 708 deaths

75-84: 7,672 cases; 880 deaths

85 years and over: 5,186 cases. 1,201 people died Updated numbers are posted daily occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc .. Information about the Orange County COVID-19 vaccine can be found at: occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-resources .. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos