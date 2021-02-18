Health
One-third of the US military rejects the COVID vaccine.History may help explain why
The US military needs to be vaccinated a lot before joining or deploying abroad, but the COVID-19 shot is not yet in it. “Emergency use authorization—The type of federal approval that controls the COVID-19 vaccine currently distributed in the United States — is preventing the Pentagon from requesting its administration.But the lack of mission Topics of interest Members refused the vaccine when they heard from senior military officials in parliament on Wednesday that about one-third of military personnel provided the vaccine. Changing that trend may require direct orders from the new Commander-in-Chief, President Joe Biden, for which it has little to do with anti-Vaxer conspiracy.
Only two-thirds of the army that provided the vaccine took it, Joint Chiefs of Staff surgeon Brig. General Paul Friedrichs told the House Military Commission. About 359,000 troops were first vaccinated. About 147,000 of them received a second dose, said Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense for World Security, Robert Salesses.
Defense officials are not tracking why so many troops are refusing vaccines.
“There is no system in place throughout the service to specifically track data on individuals who have refused or postponed the vaccine for some reason,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing Wednesday. It was.
“No one is hiding the data,” Kirby said when asked about HASC’s testimony. “If you know the exact number of people vaccinated, there is no reason to hide the data. If there is more testimony today, I promise to deliver it to you. , No one is trying to hide anything here. “
Hesitation by some personnel may have deeper roots than anti-vaxxer emotions. It wasn’t long ago that the department required the military to take vaccines with far worse side effects than previously reported or tested.
During the Gulf War, the Pentagon requested the Federal Pharmacy Enact special rules For military personnel who have allowed Command Leadership to throw “informed consent” out the window of a new drug (IND) vaccine under development. This rule was intended to protect service members from “weaponized biological or chemical agents”.
is more than 300,000 doses of IND vaccine anthrax vaccine absorption (AVA) It was probably distributed to more than 150,000 military personnel during the Desert Storm operation. A few years later, in 1997, Secretary of Defense William Cohen launched the Anthrax Vaccination Program (AVIP) in response to concerns about new biological weapons. By November 2001, 522,529 service members had been vaccinated with 2,098,544 AVAs in the program.
Many of these troops have begun to report medically unexplained symptoms. 2002 Government Accountability Office Survey Eighty-five percent of those who received the anthrax vaccine showed adverse effects — more than double the rate claimed by the vaccine manufacturer.
Today, military personnel in a particular profession need a version of the anthrax vaccine that has faced decades of additional research. However, the FDA’s special rules for the total abandonment of informed consent have long been adjusted. Today, only the President can approve it, and under very special circumstances, the Enabling Act of 1999 reaffirmed its authority.
Pentagon continues to face Legal issues They believe that it is related to the anthrax vaccine, while carefully navigating the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to the military from diseased service members.
“It’s under an emergency use authorization,” Kirby said Wednesday. “We have not received final FDA approval. Therefore, there are legal and practical restrictions on mandating the military and its families.”
Instead, Pentagon leaders seem to be trying to set an example and take the lead. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was one of the people vaccinated against COVID-19. Kirby added that he also received his first shot.
“The secretary’s concern is primarily in military health and safety. He was vaccinated. He did it after talking to a doctor and deciding that it was the right choice for him.” Kirby said. “But he realizes that these are individual decisions and that individuals need to have these conversations with their doctors to determine if it’s right for them … everyone is different. “
As of Wednesday, the Pentagon reported 237,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the military, of which 152,905 were military personnel. The pandemic caused 281 deaths related to the Pentagon.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]