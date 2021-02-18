A study found that 1 in 5 diabetics admitted to Covid-19 died within 28 days of admission





According to many sources, an ongoing study shows that one in five diabetics admitted with COVID-19 died within 28 days of admission. A study by the University of Nantes in France also found that one in eight diabetics admitted with COVID-19 remained hospitalized 28 days after admission.The· result According to a news release from the medical journal Diabetologia, it comes from a CORONADO study that analyzes the outcomes of diabetic patients admitted with COVID-19. Release According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). The results are an update to a study that published preliminary results in May 2020, showing that 10% of patients with diabetes and COVID-19 died within 7 days of admission. (Related: More deaths than expected this year — not just coronavirus) The latest findings are from 2,796 patients with diabetes, of which 577 Died Within 28 days of admission. Almost 50% of patients were discharged and the median length of stay was 9 days. On day 28, 12% of patients were still hospitalized and 17% were transferred to other facilities. It is unclear whether people with diabetes are more likely to get COVID-19 than the general population, but people with diabetes are more likely to be ill. complications From COVID-19 American Diabetes Association.. Individuals in additional health are at even greater risk of complications if they are infected with the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people with high-risk medical conditions be included in the priority group for vaccine deployment. Among the conditions listed by the CDC is type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes was classified as having a lower risk than type 2 diabetes, which the ADA disputed. letter We urged the CDC to consider both conditions to be equally dangerous for patients infected with COVID-19. In 2018, 10.5% of the American population, or 34.2 million Diabetes mellitus.. Of the 34.2 million adults with diabetes, 7.3 million were undiagnosed. There is..

