Which animal is most likely to cause the next pandemic?





When the new coronavirus spread around the world, humans were not the only species reported to be infected.According to the report, animals from different parts of the world have also been infected. Nature.. Tiger Nadia In New York City, it is the first non-livestock infected with the coronavirus. Hong Kong also reported that pet cats were infected, and mink on a Dutch mink farm was slaughtered for the coronavirus. Studies on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 are most likely pointing to animals, and experts are studying animals that are most likely to cause another large pandemic, such as COVID-19. .. Animals most likely to cause the next major COVID outbreak New studies predict that cats, rabbits, and hedgehogs are most likely to cause the next deadly COVID outbreak. Dr. Marcus Blagrove, a virologist at the University of Liverpool, said their study aims to find out where the next coronavirus comes from. Reported by the BBC.. Researchers have used artificial intelligence to design predictive models that prioritize potential hosts of virus strains that have already been identified but have not yet been infected or have not reached humans. Artificial intelligence was previously used to predict a suspicious animal host of a new, potentially deadly strain of coronavirus. However, it is easy to find out which of the 876 potential mammalian species may host the coronavirus. Scientists often identify dozens of them. The real secret was to find one that could simultaneously host two potential breeding grounds for the mutant virus. “One Way [viruses are] It was produced by recombination between two existing coronaviruses. The two viruses infect the same cell and rebind into a completely new strain of the “daughter” virus. “ Recently, recombination of two strains of SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in California. Report From Science Times. Algorithms based on the assessment of biological similarity between known hosts and related species can help identify the source of recombinant strains, Dr. Maya Warden said. Fox news Civets, hedgehogs, rabbits, dromedaries, several primate species, domesticated cats and pigs were reported to have been selected as the main suspects for SARS-CoV-2 recombination. These species are added to the general list of coronavirus hosts, which are bats and scales. Read again: Experts say cats and dogs are now vulnerable to COVID-19 infection What to do around animals The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) He said it is always a good habit to behave healthy around pets and other animals, as animals in the United States can carry bacteria that can make people sick. The CDC said it would wash its hands after handling animals, their food, waste, or supplies. Also, keep your pet hygienic and clean up your pet properly. If you have any questions about your pet’s health, please visit your vet or contact your vet. Keep in mind that children under the age of five and children with weakened immunity, such as the elderly, are all susceptible to bacteria and viruses that may come from animals. After all, scientists hope that the results of their research will result in a more thorough monitoring of how animals and humans meet. Perhaps the “spillover” of the virus from animals to humans is the result of reckless human behavior. They published their study at Nature Communications on February 16th. Related topics: First Case of Coronavirus in Non-Captive Animals Detected in Wild Mink Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears And animal Science Times.

