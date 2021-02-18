Life expectancy in the United States fell by one year in the first half of 2020ExBulletin

Health
Life expectancy in the United States fell by one year in the first half of 2020
Life expectancy in the United States decreased by one year in the first half of 2020, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Life expectancy for the total population of the United States is 77.8 years, a year down from 78.8 years in 2019. For men, life expectancy was 75.1 years, a decrease of 1.2 years from 2019. For women, life expectancy decreased to 80.5 years. Year, a decrease of 0.9 years from 2019.
According to the CDC, death from COVID-19 is a major contributor to the overall decline in life expectancy in the United States from January to June 2020. But that’s not all. The surge in deaths from drug overdose is also part of the decline.
“As you remember, in the years before the recent pandemic, life expectancy dropped slightly, partly due to increased deaths from overdose,” NCHC spokeswoman Jeff Lancashire told NPR. Explained by email. “Therefore, they are likely to contribute here as well, but I don’t know how much. COVID-19 is responsible for an estimated two-thirds of all mortality in 2020, and mortality drives reduction. ing.”
The group that suffered the largest decline was non-Hispanic black men with a three-year reduction in life expectancy. Life expectancy for Hispanic men has also declined significantly, down 2.4 years. Life expectancy for non-Hispanic black women fell by 2.3 years, and Hispanic women faced a 1.1-year decline.
Blacks and Latin Americans died of COVID-19 through a coronavirus pandemic. Disproportionately high rates..
The decline in life expectancy was less pronounced among non-Hispanic Caucasians. The life expectancy of men in the group decreased by 0.8 years, while the life expectancy of white women decreased by 0.7 years.
Women tend to live longer than men, and in the first half of 2020 that margin expanded. The difference in life expectancy increased from 5.1 in 2019 to 5.4 years.
Report Life expectancy in the United States based on provisional deaths from January to June 2020. For the first time, NCHS published a life expectancy table based on provisional death certificate data rather than provisional death certificate data because it wanted to assess the impact of increased mortality in 2020. The final count.
The author points out that these estimates have some limitations. One is that the data is from the first six months of 2020, so it does not reflect the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Death patterns are also seasonal, with more deaths generally occurring in winter than in summer. The data for the last six months does not explain that.
Another limitation is that the COVID-19 pandemic struck different parts of the United States at different times of the year. Most of the areas most affected in the first half of 2020 are urban areas, and demographics are different from those affected by the virus later this year.
As a result, the authors said, “Life expectancy in the first half of 2020 could be underestimated because more seriously affected Hispanic and non-Hispanic black populations are likely to live in urban areas. There is. “
The report is Survey results announced last month Researchers at the University of Southern California and Princeton University have found that the deaths caused by COVID-19 have reduced overall life expectancy by 1.13 years.
In the United States 488,000 people He died of COVID-19.up to date Estimate According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, 614,503 people will die in the United States by June 1.
Rob Stein of NPR contributed to this report.
