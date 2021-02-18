Proponents are worried because most people with disabilities have omitted the vaccine priority list





Ottawa-All defenders of persons with disabilities and their loved ones have urged the government to include persons with disabilities in the early stages of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Laura Kirby-McIntosh has two adult children with autism and is worried about what happens if they become infected with a serious case of COVID-19. “They would have to go to the hospital alone, without my support, or without someone’s support to explain what’s going on,” Kirby Mackintosh told CTV News. “Imagine you had a loved one with a non-verbal disability.” on Monday, The National Advisory Board on Immunization in Canada has released the latest guidance on prioritizing vaccines. People with disabilities who live in group homes are mentioned in “Stage 2”, but people who do not live in group homes are not mentioned directly. “I think it’s common sense to prioritize the disabled community, but it doesn’t seem to be a government radar,” said Kirby Mackintosh. Defenders argue that disabled people should be included in the early stages of vaccination, as some people with disabilities struggle with public health measures such as wearing masks and physical distance. “You’re talking about all these complications of risk, and all we’re trying to do is say:” Executive Director of Autism Speaks Canada. Carla Quatrov, Minister of Employment, Labor Development and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, believes that vaccines should be prioritized over persons with disabilities, but admits that it is not explicitly stated in the recommendations. “If it helps me clarify now, I can be sure we were going to include people with disabilities,” she said. There is also evidence to suggest that some people with disabilities are at increased risk of the virus. Recent research The percentage of insureds in the United States found that people with developmental disabilities were three times more likely to die of COVID-19. Annual report of internal medicine research letter Based on UK data, people with Down syndrome are 10 times more likely to die of the virus. “It is more sensitive to pneumonia and respiratory illness than usual,” said Scott D. Landes, an associate professor of sociology at the Syracuse University Institute for Aging. According to Statistics Canada There are approximately 6.2 million people with disabilities over the age of 15 in Canada.

